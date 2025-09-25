Meet the #ECRHypeSquad: KZN’s newest vibe-makers have arrived!

KZN! The streets just got louder and wilder! You’ve got a new HYPE SQUAD!

KZN, the streets just got louder! East Coast Radio is proud to introduce your official #ECRHypeSquad. They’re a team of high-energy, larger-than-life personalities who are here to bring vibes, spoils, and unforgettable experiences straight to YOU. This isn’t just any squad. When you spot the #ECRHypeSquad in the city, it only means one thing: the vibe is on, prizes are up for grabs, and memories are waiting to be made!

Meet the squad: Danny Guselli: Squad Captain of vibes Zisto: Personality on 10 Shaina-Rae: Blonde ambition, making dreams happen Tee Xaba: Style & sass for days Styles Mbatha: The energy plug

The #ECRHypeSquad is all about bringing you closer to the action, the fun, and the chance to win big. Whether they’re hitting up your favourite spots in KZN, dropping giveaways, or hosting experiences you’ll never forget!

See them. Shout at them. Vibe with them. Snap pics. Share the moments. Join the hype. With the #ECRHypeSquad, you’re not just a listener - you’re part of the movement. Follow their journey on Instagram, Facebook, and tune in to East Coast Radio to catch all the action. Spots. Prizes. Vibes. Memories. All in one place and it’s happening now! Catch a vibe with us, your #ECRHypeSquad. Keep a look out and follow us on our social media and the East Coast Radio WhatsApp channel to find out where the #ECRHypeSquad may be popping up soon.