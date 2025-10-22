Meet Ding Dong Darren: KZN’s funniest clown for hire

Want Darren Maule at your kid’s birthday? Here’s how you can get Ding Dong Darren to make a once in a lifetime appearance!

Want Darren Maule at your kid’s birthday? Here’s how you can get Ding Dong Darren to make a once in a lifetime appearance!

Do you have a little one who needs a clown for their birthday this year? Or maybe… your child is absolutely terrified of clowns, and you want to help them face their fears - or, you know, add a little more trauma to the mix? Well, either way; DING DONG DARREN is making a comeback!

Ding Dong Darren

Yes, the one and only Darren Maule - radio host, comedian, and now full-time balloon animal expert - is coming out of clown retirement for one day only! That’s right. You can have Darren Maule as your child’s birthday entertainment this year and it’s all for a good cause! As the year winds down, East Coast Breakfast is getting a head start on raising funds for our annual Season of Sharing Telethon (7 November 2025). We’re opening the bidding lines on Thursday, 23 October 2025, to kick off the fundraising. You can bid any amount (whether it’s R100 or R1000) and one lucky listener will win a personal visit from Ding Dong Darren, live and in colour at their kid’s birthday party!

So, are you ready to make your kid’s birthday one for the history books? Or maybe just for the therapy sessions? Either way, tune in to East Coast Breakfast on Thursday, 23 October at 8AM for your chance to bid for Ding Dong Darren!