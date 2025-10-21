Meanwhile in Australia: A crocodile crashed a hotel pool party

A crocodile gatecrashed a luxury hotel pool… and nobody even flinched.

There are countries where the most shocking thing you’ll find at a hotel pool is a missing towel. Then there’s Australia, where a crocodile decides to casually check in for a spa day. This weekend in Port Douglas, guests at the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort got an unexpected plus-one at the pool - a juvenile crocodile who clearly missed the “no diving” sign.

TikTok user Lisa Keller posted the now-viral video showing the little reptilian VIP chilling on the bottom of the pool like it paid for a five-star package. “I don’t want to alarm anyone but there is a crocodile in the Sheraton pool,” she said. Um, Lisa… that is exactly the kind of thing that you should alarm someone about.

Weirdly enough though, nobody was alarmed. Did the guests scream or run for their lives (a very valid reaction)? Nope. They just kept lounging in their deck chairs like this was a Tuesday because… classic Australia.

The pool was eventually cordoned off after staff spotted the baby croc early Saturday morning. Queensland state wildlife officers later removed the little intruder who (to be fair) looked like it was just vibing. Hotel manager Joseph Amerio told AFP that “at no time were guests and the baby animal in the pool at the same time.”

Only in Australia can a crocodile crash a luxury resort pool… and everyone just carries on with their tan. No screaming. No panic. Just sunscreen and serenity. If this happened anywhere else, the entire hotel would be on lockdown, CNN would be live-streaming it, and someone’s aunt would be on Facebook saying it’s “the end times.” In Australia though? That’s just Saturday.