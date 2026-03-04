McDonald’s CEO struggles to eat his own burger… Should we be concerned?

The CEO called it ‘the product’… then barely took a bite

The CEO called it ‘the product’… then barely took a bite

When the CEO of McDonald’s promotes a new burger, you expect confidence, a BIG bite, BIG smile and zero hesitation. Instead? The internet got… nervous… Chris Kempczinski recently shared a video hyping the new Big Arch Burger. Sadly, viewers weren’t focused on the burger; they were focused on him.

Throughout the clip, he keeps referring to it as “the product.” Not “this amazing burger” or “my favourite menu item.” Just… “the product.” Then comes the bite. A very small bite. A cautious bite. Almost like he’s thinking, “I know what’s in here… and maybe I shouldn’t.” This tiny CEO burger bite has already launched a thousand slow-motion replays and, let’s be honest, it’s a little concerning for a promotional video. People also noticed he talks far more than he eats. The nibble is tiny, there’s no clear swallow and his expression? Let’s just say it didn’t scream “I love this.”

Social media immediately went full detective mode. Was he nervous? Is he just not a natural on camera? Or does the CEO of a global fast-food giant not even want to eat his own burger? To be clear, there’s no scandal here. No confirmed drama. Just one slightly awkward promotional moment that the internet refuses to ignore. The Big Arch Burger might be a hit, but thanks to Chris Kempczinski’s cautious CEO bite, it’s already a viral moment online. What do you think?