Matric dance dresses: To copy or not to copy?

Matric dance season is here, and if you’ve ever been on the hunt for the perfect dress, you’ll know it can feel like preparing for the Oscars.

Darren recently learned this the hard way while helping his daughter shop for her big night.

After finding a few dazzling options, he tried to snap a pic to send to her but was quickly shut down.

No photos allowed. Apparently people don’t just take pictures to think about it later. Many sneak those snaps and send them straight to a seamstress to whip up a cheaper duplicate.

Which raises the million-rand question: when you’re shopping for a once-in-a-lifetime moment like a matric dance, is it okay to copycat couture or is that crossing the fashion line?

We even spoke to designer and former Miss SA judge Haroun Hansrot to get his expert take on this glittery grey area.

Take a listen to his insight on this: