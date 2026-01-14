Matric Class of 2025 delivers a historic national performance
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
WOAH!! The Matric Class of 2025 just smashed records and KZN led the country!
The Matric Class of 2025 officially made history, delivering one of South Africa’s strongest National Senior Certificate (NSC) performances to date.
What’s even more impressive is they achieved this under circumstances unlike any other class before them.
According to the official announcement by Department of Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, this was the largest matric class in South African history.
The class of 2025 saw approximately 778,000 learners enrolled to write the final examinations.
What makes this achievement particularly significant is that these learners began their high school journey in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their Grade 8 year coincided with national lockdowns, disrupted schooling, and a complete shift in how education was delivered.
These students endured challenges at the very foundation of their high school careers and followed them throughout
Despite these obstacles, the Class of 2025 recorded a national pass rate of 88%.
This is a clear indication of resilience, adaptability and sustained effort from learners, educators and families across the country.
The numbers that broke records
DBE Minister Siviwe Gwarube also shared some exciting figures to further cement the historic performance of the class of 2025.
- Of the 778,000 learners enrolled to write, 656,000 learners passed the NSC.
- Approximately 345,000 learners achieved a Bachelor’s pass.
- For the first time in history, all 75 education districts in South Africa achieved a pass rate of 80% or higher.
This milestone reflects growing consistency in academic performance across provinces and districts.
Provincial performance: KwaZulu-Natal leads the country
KwaZulu-Natal emerged as the top-performing province in 2025, achieving the highest pass rate in South Africa at 90.6%.
These are the provincial standings
1. KwaZulu-Natal – 90.6%
2. Free State – 89.33%
3. Gauteng – 89.06%
4. North West – 88.49%
5. Western Cape – 88.2%
6. Northern Cape – 87.79%
7. Mpumalanga – 86.55%
8. Limpopo – 86.15%
9. Eastern Cape – 84.17%
South Africa’s Top Achievers
The Department of Basic Education also recognised outstanding individual performances from both public and independent schools.
Top Independent School Candidate: Kamogelo Aaron Tshabalala – Acudeo College Kirkney (Gauteng)
Top Public School Candidate: Abigail Kok – York High School (Western Cape)
Their achievements reflect academic excellence at the highest level.
The Matric Class of 2025’s results go beyond percentages and rankings.
This group navigated disrupted schooling, uncertainty and rapid change and still delivered a nationally strong performance.
As these learners enter the world, they’ve left behind a clear message: adversity did not define them; perseverance did.
Congratulations to the Matric Class of 2025, and a special salute to KwaZulu-Natal for leading the nation.
