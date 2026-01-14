Matric Class of 2025 delivers a historic national performance

What’s even more impressive is they achieved this under circumstances unlike any other class before them.

The Matric Class of 2025 officially made history, delivering one of South Africa’s strongest National Senior Certificate (NSC) performances to date.

According to the official announcement by Department of Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, this was the largest matric class in South African history.

The class of 2025 saw approximately 778,000 learners enrolled to write the final examinations.

What makes this achievement particularly significant is that these learners began their high school journey in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their Grade 8 year coincided with national lockdowns, disrupted schooling, and a complete shift in how education was delivered.

These students endured challenges at the very foundation of their high school careers and followed them throughout

Despite these obstacles, the Class of 2025 recorded a national pass rate of 88%.

This is a clear indication of resilience, adaptability and sustained effort from learners, educators and families across the country.