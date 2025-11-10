30 bathtubs of cooking oil: The maths behind our biggest Season of Sharing yet

KZN, you fed over 1,000 families this festive season! This is the incredible maths behind Season of Sharing 2025

If you thought KZN couldn’t top last year… you thought wrong! On Friday morning, live from Pick n Pay Hypermarket in Durban North, we kicked off our Season of Sharing Telethon with one simple goal - to raise as much as possible to feed families in need this festive season. Last year, you helped us raise a jaw-dropping R1.15 million, feeding hundreds of families for up to six weeks. This year, our goal was similar… but KZN, you went above and beyond... like way above.

Drumroll please... Thanks to YOUR incredible generosity, we raised a total of R1.8 MILLION through donations! That’s enough to provide 692 families with food hampers, each one packed to the brim with nutritious essentials that will feed a family of 4–6 people, three times a day, for six weeks straight.

Pick N Pay Season of Sharing / Julian Carelsen / Just Capture Media

Let’s break that down: That’s over 523,000 meals, or to put it another way, about 23,000 plates of food every single day for six weeks. Wait... we’re not done yet! In true Season of Sharing spirit, our partners at Pick n Pay didn’t just help us host the telethon… they went all in. Pick n Pay donated an extra 500 hampers worth R1.3 million, feeding another 500 families across KZN. That brings our total to a staggering: R3.1 MILLION raised 1,192 families fed Six weeks of full bellies and festive smiles

The maths behind your generosity Let’s talk numbers because these stats are mind-blowing. With 1,192 hampers, we’ll be donating: Nearly 12 tons each of rice, sugar, beans, samp, flour, onions, potatoes, and butternut Almost 15 tons of maize meal A total of 110 tons of food going to families who need it most That's around 290 million calories, which is enough energy to power KZN’s kindness all the way into the new year. Enough oil to fill 30 bathtubs or 60 wheelbarrows (Yes, we actually worked that out). Each hamper weighs roughly 97.1 kilograms.

This isn’t just about food, it’s about restoring dignity, spreading joy, and giving hope to families who might otherwise face an empty table this Christmas. Every donation, big or small, turned into something real: a meal shared, a smile sparked, a parent’s relief, a child’s laughter. From R50 pledges to corporate contributions, you proved once again that KZN’s heart is bigger than any number we could ever crunch. Together with Pick n Pay and The Big Favour, you’ve made our third Season of Sharing the biggest, boldest, and most impactful yet. Because of you, 1,192 families will have something to celebrate this festive season. That’s the real magic of Christmas. From all of us at East Coast Radio, thank you for feeding smiles, spreading joy, and showing once again that when KZN comes together, miracles happen.