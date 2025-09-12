Mark Zuckerberg is suing… Mark Zuckerberg
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
Mark Zuckerberg is suing Meta after they suspended him for being… Mark Zuckerberg.
In what sounds like the setup to a bad stand-up comedy routine, Mark Zuckerberg is suing Mark Zuckerberg.
Sadly, this isn’t a glitch in the Matrix, it’s real life.
Mark S. Zuckerberg is an Indiana bankruptcy attorney who’s been practising law since the early 80s.
Mark S. has been around since before the other Mark Zuckerberg (Mark Elliot, the Facebook guy) was busy building social media empires.
The problem is Facebook keeps suspending Lawyer Zuckerberg’s account for “impersonating Mark Zuckerberg.”
Imagine being accused of pretending to be yourself. His account has been shut down five times in eight years, costing him thousands in lost business.
He’s not laughing about it either: “It’s not funny. Not when they take my money,” said Mark (the lawyer one).
According to BBC News, the man even forked out $11,000 (R193 000) for Facebook ads only to have them pulled down.
Meta has since reinstated his account (again), saying it was all just a mistake.
They also promised to prevent this from happening in the future… which sounds exactly like the kind of vague “we’ll do better” line you give when you’ve forgotten your anniversary.
To prove he’s the real deal, Mr. Zuckerberg (the lawyer, remember) has sent Facebook his ID, credit cards, and multiple selfies.
He’s basically sent everything short of a blood sample and a signed note from his mom.
The funniest part is this happens to him more often than not.
He’s even started a website dedicated to all the mix-ups his name causes, including the time the State of Washington accidentally sued him instead of the billionaire Zuck.
So, here we are: Mark Zuckerberg vs. Mark Zuckerberg. The courtroom battle you didn’t know you needed.
