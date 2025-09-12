 Mark Zuckerberg is suing… Mark Zuckerberg
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Mark Zuckerberg is suing… Mark Zuckerberg

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

Mark Zuckerberg is suing Meta after they suspended him for being… Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuck 25
Mark Zuck / X

In what sounds like the setup to a bad stand-up comedy routine, Mark Zuckerberg is suing Mark Zuckerberg

Sadly, this isn’t a glitch in the Matrix, it’s real life.

ALSO READ: Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump

Mark S. Zuckerberg is an Indiana bankruptcy attorney who’s been practising law since the early 80s. 

Mark S. has been around since before the other Mark Zuckerberg (Mark Elliot, the Facebook guy) was busy building social media empires. 

Mark S Zuckerberg
Attorney Mark S. Zuckerberg / X

The problem is Facebook keeps suspending Lawyer Zuckerberg’s account for “impersonating Mark Zuckerberg.”

Imagine being accused of pretending to be yourself. His account has been shut down five times in eight years, costing him thousands in lost business.

He’s not laughing about it either: “It’s not funny. Not when they take my money,” said Mark (the lawyer one).

According to BBC News, the man even forked out $11,000 (R193 000) for Facebook ads only to have them pulled down. 

Meta has since reinstated his account (again), saying it was all just a mistake. 

They also promised to prevent this from happening in the future… which sounds exactly like the kind of vague “we’ll do better” line you give when you’ve forgotten your anniversary.

ALSO READ: ‘My college dorm room is an actual jail cell’

To prove he’s the real deal, Mr. Zuckerberg (the lawyer, remember) has sent Facebook his ID, credit cards, and multiple selfies. 

He’s basically sent everything short of a blood sample and a signed note from his mom.

The funniest part is this happens to him more often than not. 

He’s even started a website dedicated to all the mix-ups his name causes, including the time the State of Washington accidentally sued him instead of the billionaire Zuck.

So, here we are: Mark Zuckerberg vs. Mark Zuckerberg. The courtroom battle you didn’t know you needed. 

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Mark Zuckerberg Law Meta

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.