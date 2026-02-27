 Mark Banks has Carmen and Darren in stitches
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Mark Banks has Carmen and Darren in stitches

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Comedy legend Mark Banks joined Darren Maule and Carmen Reddy for a genuinely funny chat about everyday quirks, bizarre airline names, and finding humour in the ordinary. Listen to the full interview here.

Mark Banks in studio with Breakfast
East Coast Radio / Supplied - Mark Banks in studio with Breakfast

Comedy legend Mark Banks stopped by East Coast Breakfast this morning, and it was the kind of conversation you want to start your day with: relaxed, funny, and genuinely entertaining. 

Mark had Darren Maule and Carmen Reddy laughing from the start. Whether he was talking about bizarre airline names or the confusion of modern acronyms, his observations were both sharp and relatable. Carmen particularly enjoyed his takes on everyday quirks and the unexpected adventures that seem to find him.

They covered the oddities of modern life, all through Mark's ability to find humour in ordinary moments. It's comedy that doesn't try too hard - it simply lands.

Mark's currently preparing for his show "Laughter is on the Menu" at the Nutcracker Theatre at Macnut Farm in Assagay, running from 27 February to 1 March.

f you're looking for something genuinely funny, then listen to the full interview below.

Mark Banks
Supplied
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO

Comedy Mark Banks live show

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.