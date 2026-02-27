Mark Banks has Carmen and Darren in stitches
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Comedy legend Mark Banks stopped by East Coast Breakfast this morning, and it was the kind of conversation you want to start your day with: relaxed, funny, and genuinely entertaining.
Mark had Darren Maule and Carmen Reddy laughing from the start. Whether he was talking about bizarre airline names or the confusion of modern acronyms, his observations were both sharp and relatable. Carmen particularly enjoyed his takes on everyday quirks and the unexpected adventures that seem to find him.
They covered the oddities of modern life, all through Mark's ability to find humour in ordinary moments. It's comedy that doesn't try too hard - it simply lands.
Mark's currently preparing for his show "Laughter is on the Menu" at the Nutcracker Theatre at Macnut Farm in Assagay, running from 27 February to 1 March.
If you're looking for something genuinely funny, then listen to the full interview below.
