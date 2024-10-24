Margate has all the fish this week! – KZN Report

Despite rough seas offshore, the KZN South Coast continues to deliver consistent catches for rock and surf anglers. Freshwater action has been slower, but anglers remain hopeful for a productive weekend.

Despite rough seas offshore, the KZN South Coast continues to deliver consistent catches for rock and surf anglers. Freshwater action has been slower, but anglers remain hopeful for a productive weekend.

The KZN South Coast area has been the destination of choice for rock and surf this past week as it seemed to have been the hotspot for anglers with the rest of the province reporting a mixed bag of results without any fireworks. While offshore fishing has been thriving with both pelagic and bottom species the freshwater action has been relatively quiet apart from Carp coming to net at Albert Falls. With the heavy rain this past week anglers along the coastline are rigged for the predicated Kob action and to take advantage of the past few days missed opportunities. Listen to the latest episode of Angler News SA for all the details.

Offshore: Rough seas have made offshore fishing challenging, but those who've braved the conditions have managed to land some decent catches.



Rock and Surf: Garrick and brusher have been the primary targets, but it's important to remember that both species are under threat. Please consider catch-and-release to ensure their populations remain healthy.



Freshwater: Freshwater anglers have had a challenging week, with the bass catches being scarce and the trout playing hide & seek however they are confident about this weekend.

ANSA / Supplied - Daleen Badenhorst catching her first Garrick off Margate pier on spinning tackle

ANSA / Supplied - Dean Reddy enjoying the non-edible north coast action with two Blue Skates

ANSA / Supplied - Nathan Pieterse proving that the Carp are the freshwater species of the week even down south

Meanwhile, ever wondered why there are fishing rules? Fishing regulations, like bag and size limits, are crucial in protecting our marine life and ensuring sustainable fishing practices.

ECR / Diane Macpherson

These rules are designed to prevent species decline by allowing fish to breed and replenish populations before being caught.

In our last Angler News SA Expert Series episode, we explored why these regulations matter, the challenges in enforcing them, and the serious consequences when ignored. Rob Kyle (pictured below), Senior Aquarist at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research joined Vinesh Soogreem to explain the science behind size limits. He also talks about the impact of commercial trawlers versus recreational fishing and the reasoning behind the closed Shad season. Listen below.

ANSA / Rob Kyle

Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:

Vinesh Soogreem

Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!

Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.