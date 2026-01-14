KZN Matric learner who got 11 distinctions says Darren Maule’s Quick Quiz helped him do it

LISTEN: KZN top achiever Manzil Harikaran-Giandev walked away with a jaw-dropping 93.54% average and 11 distinctions!

In an enlightening interview with KZN's East Coast Radio, Manzil Harikaran-Giandev shared his remarkable journey through high school, culminating in an impressive 93.54% average and 11 distinctions at Crawford College La Lucia. His outstanding performance also earned him the IEB Outstanding Achievement Award, a testament to his hard work and dedication. Here's an insight into Manzil’s inspiring journey, his future aspirations, and valuable advice for current Matriculants.

Manzil’s achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. When interviewed by East Coast Breakfast, Manzil expressed his immense pride and relief at achieving such incredible results. "I'm really grateful for it. I'm still at a loss for words, but mostly just relieved," he stated, emphasising his gratitude towards the support he received throughout his academic journey. Manzil aims to venture into the world of aeronautical engineering or engineering, showcasing his intention to couple his academic prowess with his passion for aviation. As he spoke candidly about his dreams, he revealed his admiration for a cadet programme that would allow him to pursue his love for flying.

Darren Maule's Quick Quiz: The secret ingredient to success A fascinating aspect of Manzil’s success story is his acknowledgment of Darren Maule's Quick Quiz. Manzil mentioned how snippets of general knowledge from the radio show proved helpful in his academic preparations. "I also used to listen to East Coast Radio in the morning…there was like these snippets of general knowledge that I used to get from here and there…it can be very helpful," he shared, highlighting the unique ways media can influence learning. During the conversation, Manzil also offered advice to those embarking on their Matric year. He emphasised the importance of balance, suggesting that students should "stay relaxed, find your form in sports, your harmony in music, and your wisdom in academics." Manzil’s holistic approach highlights the importance of maintaining a well-rounded lifestyle amidst academic pressures. Listen to the full conversation here:

Manzil’s story is a beacon of inspiration for students and educators alike, illustrating that with dedication, support, and a sprinkle of unconventional wisdom from unexpected sources like a morning radio quiz, success is within reach. As Darren, Sky and Carmen bid farewell to this budding engineer, they celebrated not just his academic achievements but his bright future as well. Manzil’s narrative is a testament to perseverance, passion, and the impactful role of community support and media in shaping educational journeys. As he embarks on his next chapter, we wish him all the best and eagerly await news of his future endeavours in engineering and beyond.