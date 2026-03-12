Man wakes up blue like an Avatar

A man was rushed to hospital after turning blue overnight. The reason made doctors laugh

Imagine waking up one morning, looking in the mirror… and realising you’ve somehow turned bright blue. Not “I’m-a-bit-cold” blue or “I-spent-too-long-in-the-pool” blue. We’re talking full-on Avatar audition blue. That’s exactly what happened to Tommy Lynch, a 42-year-old construction worker from Castle Gresley in Derbyshire. The reason behind it is the kind of thing that will probably change your whole outlook on life.

When he woke up blue, Tommy quickly rushed to hospital where people reportedly stared at him like they’d just seen a ghost. Or, more accurately… a Smurf that had seen better days. Tommy later joked that he didn’t even know how to explain the situation at reception. Doctors quickly put him on oxygen and began checking him out, trying to figure out how someone could turn that colour and still be alive.

Blue Tommy / The Mirror

One doctor then wiped Tommy’s arm with an alcohol swab. The wipe turned blue immediately and just like that… the mystery was solved.

What actually happened? According to the Mirror, Tommy had recently received a brand-new set of navy blue bedsheets as a gift. Nice, right? Fresh bedding, cosy sleep, good vibes. Except… there was one small problem. Tommy didn’t wash them before using them. He slept in those sheets for two nights straight. On the second day, he woke up feeling extremely tired and took one look in the mirror. He was blue. Head to toe. Naturally, this is not the kind of thing you ignore and carry on with your day. A friend who works as a carer saw him, panicked immediately, and rushed him to the hospital. The dye from the unwashed sheets had rubbed off onto his skin while he slept, slowly turning him into what he described as “looking like an Avatar”. Tommy said the moment the wipe turned blue, it all clicked. Cue the embarrassment.

Blue Tommy’s bed / The Mirror

He admitted he was “mortified”, but the doctors apparently found the whole situation hilarious. According to him, hospital staff said they don’t usually get funny stories like that. So, what lesson did we all just learn? Wash your new bedsheets before sleeping in them. Also… maybe take a shower before leaving the house?