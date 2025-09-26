A Man United fan won’t cut his hair until they win five games in a row

This Man United fan is waiting for five wins to cut his hair, but he might be waiting a while…

What started as a cheeky little challenge has turned into a full-blown hairy saga. Frank Ilett, a diehard Manchester United fan vowed (on 6 October 2024) not to cut his hair until his team managed the impossible: five consecutive wins. Nearly a year later… Frank looks less like a football fan and more like he should be touring with Bon Jovi.

Frank thought this would be over in a few months. After all, surely a team like Man United can win five in a row, right? (Cue Sky Tshabalala rolling his eyes in painful agreement.) Sadly, the best United could do was two victories in a row, before collapsing like a house of cards.

Now Frank’s hair has grown to heroic levels. He’s tried headbands, creative styles, and probably considered inventing a sponsorship deal with Pantene. His Instagram account, The United Strand, has become a diary of his ongoing hairy ordeal. Frank admits he nearly went for a “three in a row” bet instead, but in true optimistic fan fashion, he thought that was too easy. Oh, Frank. Oh, sweet summer child. If only he knew.

The story is just as inspiring as it is weird. Frank isn’t just waiting around for United to remember how to play football. When the glorious day finally arrives and he gets that long-overdue haircut, he’s donating his hair to The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who’ve lost their hair. He’s also raising money for the charity along the way. So while United are still figuring out how to string wins together, Frank has managed to turn his patience into something beautiful.

As we creep closer to the one-year mark, the question remains: will Frank still be Rapunzel by Christmas? Or will Man United finally help him see a barber’s chair? Either way, we salute you, Frank. Your loyalty is stronger than United’s midfield. Oh, and Sky Tshabalala, if you’re reading this, at least Frank has an excuse for not seeing five wins in a row. What’s yours?