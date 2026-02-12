Man United fails to deliver a haircut for diehard fan
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
He was one game away from a haircut… then United drew.
He was one game away from a haircut… then United drew.
If you thought this story was finally heading toward a barber’s chair… think again.
Back on our 26 September 2025 blog, we told you about Frank Ilett (aka The United Strand), the Manchester United supporter who vowed not to cut his hair until his team won five consecutive games.
He started this brave (borderline risky) challenge on 6 October 2024.
16 months later… his barber is still unemployed.
The hope that was…
For the first time in ages, United fans felt something unfamiliar: hope.
Under interim manager Michael Carrick, United went on a FOUR-game winning streak.
Here’s how the dream unfolded:
- 2 - 0 vs Man City (17 Jan)
- 3 - 2 vs Arsenal (25 Jan)
- 3 - 2 vs Fulham (1 Feb)
- 2 - 0 vs Tottenham (7 Feb)
Four epic wins in a row. There was so much hope, Frank was already planning his fresh cut like it was transfer deadline day.
Then came West Ham…
10 February 2026. London Stadium.
This was it. The game. The trim decider. It was the moment that would free Frank’s follicles.
Instead? A 1 - 1 draw against West Ham.
After a tense battle, a 96th-minute equaliser from Benjamin Šeško levelled things out.
It was dramatic, emotional… and completely useless for the haircut fund.
Five wins? Denied. Fresh fade? Cancelled. Shampoo sponsorship? Renewed.
So… at this point, we can only wonder what grows faster: Frank’s hair or United fans’ emotional resilience?
Four wins was cruel. That’s like getting to the barber’s parking lot and realising you left your wallet at home.
So here we are again. Another match cycle, another opportunity and anither chance for Sky to say, “This is our season.”
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Man United fails to deliver a haircut for diehard fan
He was one game away from a haircut… then United drew.East Coast Breakfast 46 minutes ago
-
LISTEN: KZN listeners call for truth over polished promises on the Great Drive Debate
Should leaders give citizens the harsh truth about the economy or offer ...Stacey & J Sbu 18 hours ago