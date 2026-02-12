Man United fails to deliver a haircut for diehard fan

If you thought this story was finally heading toward a barber’s chair… think again.

Back on our 26 September 2025 blog, we told you about Frank Ilett (aka The United Strand), the Manchester United supporter who vowed not to cut his hair until his team won five consecutive games.

He started this brave (borderline risky) challenge on 6 October 2024.

16 months later… his barber is still unemployed.