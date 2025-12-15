Man sues casino over $75,000 gambling debt
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
He went to Vegas, won a little… then woke up in handcuffs owing $75,000 and zero memories.
What’s the worst thing you’ve ever woken up to? A missed alarm? A regretful text?
Now imagine waking up in handcuffs, in a casino security room, and being told you owe $75,000 with absolutely zero memory of how you got there.
Welcome to Las Vegas, where even your amnesia has a credit limit.
Michael Duke Thomson, a 64-year-old attorney and longtime Aria Resort Casino regular, says his night out in January 2024 started innocently enough.
He remembers leaving the high-limit blackjack room with a few thousand dollars in chips. A win! A vibe! A responsible adult moment!
The next thing he remembers is waking up the following morning in a casino holding area, cuffed, confused, and informed that he’d apparently signed eight gambling markers (basically casino IOUs) totalling about $75,000 (R1.2 million).
Minor detail: he doesn’t remember signing a single one of them.
According to his lawsuit, the signatures on these markers “only loosely resemble” his own which is lawyer-speak for “that’s not my handwriting, my guy.”
He also claims the numbers don’t add up when compared to his recorded wins and losses.
Thomson alleges he was incapacitated that night and that the casino allowed him to continue gambling anyway, instead of stepping in or cutting him off.
The suit accuses Aria and its parent company, MGM Resorts International, of negligence and unfairly holding onto money obtained under questionable circumstances.
To make things even messier, Thomson was later charged in connection with the markers.
However, that criminal case was dismissed in October 2025 after he repaid the casino in full.
Now he’s flipping the script and suing, asking a jury to decide whether those markers should ever have existed in the first place.
Aria and MGM haven’t responded publicly yet, but one thing’s clear: this is not the kind of Vegas story you brag about at brunch.
What happens in Vegas is supposed to stay in Vegas, not wake you up in cuffs with a bill that looks like a house deposit.
