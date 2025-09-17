Man jumps off cruise ship to dodge his casino debt
Overboard! A man leapt from a cruise ship to escape his exorbitant gambling bill - and now he owes even more.
Sometimes bad decisions look… spectacular. Other times… stupid.
Jey Gonzalez-Diaz apparently thought the best way to skip a $16,710 (about R290,000) gambling debt on a Royal Caribbean cruise was to leap straight into the ocean.
According to CBS News, Gonzalez-Diaz was on the Rhapsody of the Seas, returning from Barbados to the Port of San Juan on August 31.
Around 9:15 a.m., just as the ship was docking and U.S. Customs was inspecting passengers, he decided to make a splashy exit.
Luckily for him (or maybe not), a passerby on a jet ski rescued him from the water.
Authorities later found Gonzalez-Diaz near the Puerto Rico Capitol Building, carrying $14,600 (roughly R254,000) in cash, two phones, and five IDs.
He told officers he jumped because he didn’t want to report his money, fearing taxes.
Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean revealed he was booked under a fake name, Jeremy Diaz, and that his debt was “almost exclusively” from casino spending.
Other fun details: investigators found out Gonzalez-Diaz has multiple IDs, including one linked to a relative who’s been in federal custody.
When asked his full name, he reportedly replied: “If you guys were good at your job, you would know that.” Bold.
He’s since been released on bail, but if convicted, he could face up to five years in prison or a $250,000 (just about R4.3 million) fine.
Social media users have understandably roasted him: “Now he has a rescue bill to add to his debt!?”
Honestly, he should’ve just paid the $16,000.
