 Man jumps off cruise ship to dodge his casino debt
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Man jumps off cruise ship to dodge his casino debt

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

Overboard! A man leapt from a cruise ship to escape his exorbitant gambling bill - and now he owes even more.

Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas / royalcaribbean.com

Sometimes bad decisions look… spectacular. Other times… stupid.

Jey Gonzalez-Diaz apparently thought the best way to skip a $16,710 (about R290,000) gambling debt on a Royal Caribbean cruise was to leap straight into the ocean.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg is suing… Mark Zuckerberg

According to CBS News, Gonzalez-Diaz was on the Rhapsody of the Seas, returning from Barbados to the Port of San Juan on August 31. 

Around 9:15 a.m., just as the ship was docking and U.S. Customs was inspecting passengers, he decided to make a splashy exit.

Luckily for him (or maybe not), a passerby on a jet ski rescued him from the water.

Authorities later found Gonzalez-Diaz near the Puerto Rico Capitol Building, carrying $14,600 (roughly R254,000) in cash, two phones, and five IDs. 

He told officers he jumped because he didn’t want to report his money, fearing taxes

Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean revealed he was booked under a fake name, Jeremy Diaz, and that his debt was “almost exclusively” from casino spending.

ALSO READ: Did Doja Cat really eat her lipstick on the red carpet?

Other fun details: investigators found out Gonzalez-Diaz has multiple IDs, including one linked to a relative who’s been in federal custody. 

When asked his full name, he reportedly replied: “If you guys were good at your job, you would know that.” Bold.

He’s since been released on bail, but if convicted, he could face up to five years in prison or a $250,000 (just about R4.3 million) fine. 

Social media users have understandably roasted him: “Now he has a rescue bill to add to his debt!?”

Honestly, he should’ve just paid the $16,000.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Crime Cruise Gambling

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.