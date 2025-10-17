This man has 1,638 credit cards… and not a single missed payment

This man holds the record for holding the most valid credit cards, and he’s living it up!

In a world where most of us break into a cold sweat trying to remember the PIN for one credit card, a man from Hyderabad, India, is out here playing financial Tetris on expert mode. Meet Manish Dhameja, the man who holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of valid credit cards. They’re not expired, duplicated, or hiding under his mattress. These are 1,638 fully active, legit credit cards, each with its own shiny plastic personality.



Manish Dhameja / guinnessworldrecords.com

On 30 April 2021, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Manish officially swiped his way into history. Guinness World Records recognised his credit card collection as the largest of its kind on the planet. Before you ask - yes, they’re all neatly stacked, categorised, and in working condition. The man basically runs a financial library where Visa and Mastercard are the books. No one else has even come close to his number. Some of us can’t even keep up with Netflix payments.

Why does he love credit cards so much? For Manish, credit cards are less about spending and more about playing the reward game smart. He’s mastered the art of: Free domestic flight tickets & hotel stays Golf sessions and complimentary spa treatments Movie tickets, dining deals & cashback Airport and railway lounge access Priority services and travel upgrades Manish doesn’t just use cards. He wields them like a loyalty points Jedi.

“My life was incomplete without credit cards” For most of us, credit cards are for groceries, fuel, and that one impulsive online shopping spree at midnight. For Manish? It’s a way of life. “I think my life was incomplete without credit cards. I just love them,” he said in an interview. It all started as a harmless curiosity, but like that “one last episode” on Netflix… it escalated fast. Soon, he was collecting cards the way some people collect sneakers or limited-edition Pringles flavors.

Now, the real question that makes everyone’s brain do a backflip: “How on earth does he remember 1,638 PINs?” Simple answer: He’s organized. Complicated answer: Very, very organised. Every card has a purpose, whether it’s travel, groceries, milestone bonuses, or specific bank perks. He maintains a meticulous filing system, sorts them by issuer, category, and benefit, and most importantly, pays off every bill on time. For Manish, it’s not just about hoarding cards. It’s about mastering a system most of us barely understand. Where others see debt traps, he sees reward points, upgrades, and travel perks. Honestly? It’s kind of genius. While you and I are trying to figure out which card gives the best cashback on pizza, Manish Dhameja is out here living like the loyalty program boss he is. 1,638 cards. 0 late payments. 1 Guinness World Record.