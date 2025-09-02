Man burns down café because… they ran out of mayonnaise?!

Life hack: When life gives you no mayo, set fire to the restaurant...

Sometimes you hear a story so ridiculous you think, “nah, that can’t be real.” Well, this one is real, and it’s mayonnaise https://www.ecr.co.za/shows/stacey-jsbu/sliced-mayo-are-we-spreading-limit/ levels of madness. levels of madness. A man in southern Spain was recently arrested for setting an entire café on fire. Why? Well… because they ran out of mayonnaise. Not for money. Not for revenge. Not even betrayal. Just mayo.

This all went down at Las Postas Café-Bar in Seville on August 20. According to reports, the 50-year-old customer and his son ordered a couple of sandwiches. Naturally, he asked for some mayo (like any sandwich-loving human would), but the staff broke the devastating news: no mayo… no ketchup either. Now, most of us would sigh, maybe grumble a little, and then just eat the sandwich dry. This guy isn’t most of us. He decided the logical next step was… arson. Surveillance cameras caught the man storming out, heading across the street to a petrol station, and returning with a 1.5-litre bottle of petrol. He asked one more time: “Are you sure there’s no mayonnaise?” When the staff gave him the same answer, he poured petrol all over the bar and lit it up.

The café was full at the time, and customers and staff had to sprint for their lives. Thankfully, one quick-thinking waiter grabbed a fire extinguisher and managed to stop the place from burning to the ground. Oh, and in his fiery meltdown, the mayo-loving man managed to set his own hand on fire.

The restaurant suffered about $9,500 (roughly R167,000) in damages, but luckily, no one was injured. The owner, José Antonio Caballero, called the whole thing “surreal” and honestly, that’s the understatement of the century. Police later arrested the man, who is now awaiting sentencing - hopefully somewhere far away from sandwich shops.