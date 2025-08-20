 This lunch came with a side of SUV
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

These food influencers went viral for being bulldozed by a car in a restaurant mid-bite…

Car bulldozes restaurant
@FearedBuck / Screenshot / X

Some food influencers go viral for their perfect plating, dramatic slow-mo noodle pulls, or controversial pineapple-on-pizza debates. 

These two Houston vloggers, though, went viral because an SUV literally joined them for dinner.

Yes, while filming a food review at CuVee’s Culinary Creations, the influencers got more than just flavor notes in their video. 

Mid-bite, a car bulldozed straight through the restaurant, shattering glass, shattering the vibe, and probably shattering their appetite too.

Talk about “dining with a bang.”

The jaw-dropping clip shows the exact moment the SUV smashes through the front of the restaurant, right as the influencers took their first bite of the food. 

Check out the whole ordeal: 

The restaurant owner confirmed the chaos was 100% real (because who would fake that for clout… right?). 

He was standing nearby when it happened and says the influencers were rushed to the hospital, where (naturally) they documented the whole thing for the vlog. 

The driver? Totally fine. The restaurant? Not so much.

Apparently, the driver was heading to the very same restaurant for a private event when something went horribly wrong with her car or her sense of direction. 

Authorities say she wasn’t impaired, just unlucky. Official ruling: freak accident.

One of the influencers later reflected on the ordeal, saying it was a reminder that life is short, precious, and unpredictable… like, “today you’re tasting a burger, tomorrow you’re dodging a Toyota.”

The moral of the story? Enjoy your food while you can, forgive your enemies, and maybe pick a table away from the front window next time.

