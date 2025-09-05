Luigi Mangione goes viral after he ‘models’ for SHEIN

Wait... what?! Did SHEIN just use an accused killer to sell shirts?!

Fast-fashion giant SHEIN is once again trending, but not for neon crop tops or R59 bodycon dresses. Nope. This time, it’s because people swear the brand’s latest shirt model looks exactly like Luigi Mangione - an accused killer currently sitting in jail. Yes - jail. As in, not available for fashion week bookings.

Photos surfaced on SHEIN’s site showing a man modelling a casual button-down shirt. The eagle-eyed internet detectives noticed the guy’s face bears an uncanny resemblance to Luigi. Look - it's literally HIM! Haibo, uyena!

Luigi Mangione for SHEIN / @PopCrave / X

The only problem with that is Luigi’s been locked up in Brooklyn since December for allegedly murdering a healthcare CEO. Translation: unless SHEIN is running a prison-to-runway program, he’s not moonlighting as their R200 shirt ambassador. No one’s quite sure how Luigi’s lookalike ended up modelling for SHEIN. Some say it’s a Photoshop fail, others are pointing fingers at generative AI, while the rest are just wondering how this shirt is already almost sold out. Only one size left, by the way. Nothing says “true crime couture” like a limited edition button-down.

Whether it’s Luigi, a Luigi-inspired AI avatar, or just some poor bloke with the wrong jawline at the wrong time, the situation has left people baffled. Meanwhile, Luigi remains behind bars in the same jail as Diddy which makes this whole modelling theory even less likely. Still, SHEIN may have accidentally stumbled onto the most controversial campaign of the year: “Murder Chic.” Not exactly the brand identity you’d expect, but hey, stranger things have happened in fast fashion.