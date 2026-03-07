A love letter to women everywhere this International Women’s Day

Today is a day for the queens! Today, we celebrate the power, strength and beauty of women!

March 8 is International Women’s Day, a moment for the world to pause and recognise the strength, resilience, brilliance, and impact of women everywhere. Women shape our communities, our families, and our future in ways both big and small; from mothers raising future leaders, to entrepreneurs building businesses, to young girls dreaming of changing the world. Today is about celebrating those contributions and simply saying: thank you.

The 2026 theme: “Give To Gain” This year’s theme, “Give To Gain,” carries a powerful message: when we support women, everyone benefits. Giving can take many forms, like offering mentorship, opening doors of opportunity, supporting women-owned businesses, sharing knowledge, or simply recognising the incredible work women do every day. And the “gain”? Well, that shows up in stronger families, thriving communities and a better, more equal world. When women are empowered, society moves forward.

How you can celebrate women today International Women’s Day doesn’t need grand gestures (although flowers and chocolate rarely hurt). Sometimes the most meaningful celebrations are simple: Thank the women who inspire you. Support a women-owned business. Encourage a young girl chasing a big dream. Recognise the women making a difference in your workplace or community. Share stories that uplift and celebrate women. Small acts of appreciation can have a powerful ripple effect.

Here are a few reminders of the strength women carry: “Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women.” - Maya Angelou “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail.” - Oprah Winfrey “I raise up my voice, not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard.” - Malala Yousafzai These words remind us that women are not only powerful, women are transformational.

To every woman reading this… Whether you’re leading a company, raising a family, chasing a dream, studying for your future, or simply trying your best every day - you matter. Your courage matters. Your voice matters. Your story matters. And today, the world celebrates you. Happy International Women’s Day.