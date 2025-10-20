The Louvre Museum heist: 3 thieves. 7 minutes.

A daring heist at the Louvre Museum stunned Paris as three masked thieves escape with Napoleon’s priceless jewels

On a quiet Sunday morning in Paris, the Louvre Museum - home of the Mona Lisa and centuries of history - was hit by a bold, surgical heist. Three masked suspects made off with priceless jewels once owned by Napoleon and Empress Joséphine. The entire robbery took just seven minutes.

How the heist went down Authorities say the robbery unfolded shortly after the museum opened. According to Le Parisien, the trio gained access through a construction site on the Seine side. Once inside, they used a freight elevator to zip up to the Galerie d’Apollon, the glittering gallery famous for housing royal jewels.

The freight elevator / Telegraph

The thieves smashed display cases and grabbed a necklace, a brooch, a tiara, emerald earrings and other valuable pieces from Napoleon’s collection. These are some of the stolen pieces.

Necklace and earrings belonging to Dutch Queen Hortense de Beauharnais and later to French Queen Marie-Amélie / Visegrad24

Diamond corsage bow of Empress Eugénie / Visegrad24

Emerald set from the parure of Napoleon’s second wife, Marie-Louise / Visegrad24

No alarms blared. No security guards swooped in dramatically. The thieves were in and out before most tourists had even finished their first croissant. One of the stolen items (a crown which belonged Empress Eugénie) was later found broken outside the museum.

Louvre heist crown / Visegrad24

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati rushed to the scene, posting on X that she was “on site with the museum teams and the police.” Paris police have launched a large-scale manhunt, reviewing security footage from every corner of the Louvre and the surrounding area. For now, the suspects remain on the run, and so does Napoleon’s bling. The total value of the stolen jewelry is still being calculated, but experts say we’re talking about a fortune in cultural and historical treasure.

Big questions about the museum’s security Now, the Louvre isn’t exactly an easy place to rob. It’s one of the most secure museums in the world. Which begs the question… how did three masked thieves bypass security so easily? The use of the freight elevator inside a construction zone has raised eyebrows. Investigators believe the robbers may have had inside information from someone who knows the building’s layout like the back of their hand. Seven minutes. No trace. No suspects in custody. That’s not a random smash-and-grab… that’s precision.

The stolen jewels aren’t just shiny objects, they’re pieces of French history, once belonging to Napoleon Bonaparte and Joséphine. Their disappearance is a cultural loss that has shaken France and the global art community. The museum’s security protocols are now under intense scrutiny, and this heist is already being called one of the boldest in recent French history. As the manhunt intensifies, the world watches and waits for the next twist. Will Napoleon’s jewels be recovered? Or will they vanish into the black market underworld like so many other lost treasures?