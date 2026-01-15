 Local community comes together to gift man a new car
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Local community comes together to gift man a new car

Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

WATCH: His old car went viral and instead of laughing, his community did something to restore everyone’s faith in humanity.

Mo Riles Chevy
Mo Riles’ Chevy / LRHN / Facebook

Every now and then, the internet stops arguing about pineapple on pizza and does something genuinely beautiful. 

This is one of those moments.

In South Bend, Indiana, a man named Mo Riles had been driving a very tired, very bruised, and very much seen-some-things Chevy Silverado. 

ALSO READ: Birmingham’s pink sky shocked the world! Here’s what actually caused it

Years of wear and tear had turned his van into a rolling testimony of perseverance. Panels were dented, paint was missing, but it was still going strong.

Thanks to Indiana not requiring routine vehicle inspections, Mo kept that Silverado moving, because when life knocks you down, sometimes you just keep driving anyway.

Local detailing shop owner Colin Crowel noticed Mo’s truck and instead of scrolling past or making a joke, he did something radical:

He cared.

Crowel decided Mo deserved better. So he rallied the community, shared the story, and before anyone could say “GoFundMe link,” the town showed up in full force.

The result? He raised over $22,000 (over R360,000) and was able to purchase Mo a brand-new car.

Check out the emotional video here: 

When Mo received the van, he was overwhelmed and honestly, who wouldn’t be

“Here’s a human being seeing another human being struggle. And I’m like, wow, what did I do to deserve this?” he said.

Then came the line that really hit home: “This whole thing is not about me. It’s about this community bonding together. God is good.”

This wasn’t a viral stunt. This wasn’t a sponsorship flex. It’s just people choosing kindness.

ALSO READ: Amen cancelled: Gqeberha pastor gets arrested mid-sermon

In a world where bad news travels faster than good news (and comment sections can feel like battle zones), this story reminds us of something simple but powerful. 

Kindness still exists, communities still show up and sometimes, strangers will change your life just because they can.

Mo didn’t ask for help. Colin didn’t look for credit. An entire community just proved that compassion isn’t rare, it’s just quiet.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Viral Community Humanity

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.