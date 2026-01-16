Limpopo school records a 0% Matric pass rate

A school with just 15 matriculants recorded a 0% pass rate, and South Africans are confused.

When the 2025 National Senior Certificate results were released on 13 January 2026, there was plenty for South Africa to celebrate. A solid 88% national pass rate meant ululations, proud parents, and Facebook posts that started with “We thank God…” Then… Limpopo entered the chat. One high school in the Sekhukhune South Education District shocked the nation by recording a 0% pass rate, the only school in the country with that result. Yep. Zero. Nada. Not a single matriculant crossed the finish line.

According to Schools Digest, Naledi Ya Meso Secondary School had 15 matric pupils, and unfortunately, none of them passed. This news had South Africans collectively squinting at their screens and asking the same question: “How does this even happen?”

What went wrong? Speaking to eNCA, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba didn’t sugarcoat the situation. She acknowledged that serious issues contributed to the alarming outcome and accountability seems to be playing hide-and-seek. “There are issues we need to look at and be able to deal with,” Ramathuba said. According to the premier, the school is dealing with multiple challenges, including a lack of leadership and management. Just when you think you’ve found the answer, the blame baton gets passed around like it’s a relay race nobody wants to win. The school governing body pointed fingers at the circuit manager. The circuit manager pointed fingers at the principal. The principal, reportedly, has health challenges and is often absent from school. In short: everyone has an explanation, but no one is holding the receipt.

While the 0% pass rate makes headlines (for all the wrong reasons), it also raises uncomfortable but important questions about support, oversight, and accountability in parts of the education system. Premier Ramathuba has assured the public that the situation will be addressed, and that interventions are necessary to ensure learners aren’t failed by the system again. While an 88% national pass rate is something to be proud of, one school slipping through the cracks with a 0% pass rate reminds us that averages can hide real struggles on the ground. This isn’t just about statistics, it’s about 15 learners whose futures were impacted, and a system that now has to do some serious self-reflection. In a country celebrating success, no school should be left behind, especially not all the way at zero.