This library book was returned 82 years late…

This library book outlived its borrower who dodged a R280,000 fine!

If you’ve ever felt guilty about returning a library book a week late, don’t worry because someone just set a new world record for “Oops, I forgot.” The San Antonio Public Library recently received a book that was checked out…wait for it… 82 years ago. Yes, as in, the book was borrowed when sliced bread was still considered “new technology.”

The book was 'Your Child, His Family, and Friends' by Frances Bruce Strain - a wholesome parenting guide published in 1943. According to APN, the book was borrowed in July that year, went on a little world tour, and only reappeared this May when the borrower’s grandchild found it tucked away in some inherited boxes in Oregon. The book was returned with a note that read: “I hope there is no late fee for it because Grandma won’t be able to pay for it anymore.”

“Grandma won’t be able to pay for it anymore…” / San Antonio Public Library / Facebook

That’s probably the most polite mic-drop in library history. Like… my gran died and I’m not paying her debts. Back in 1943, the overdue fine was three cents per day. That means Grandma’s little mistake should have cost around $900 without inflation, or $16,000 (roughly R280,000) if you adjust for today’s economy.

Luckily, the San Antonio library scrapped late fees in 2021, so Grandma’s record remains spotless. Surprisingly, the book is still in good condition after nearly a century in hiding. It’s currently on display at the library before being auctioned off to support future readers.

San Antonio Public Library display / San Antonio Public Library / Facebook

Hopefully these ones understand the concept of a due date. So, next time you’re panicking because your book is two weeks overdue, just take a chill pill. You’re still about 81 years and 50 weeks ahead of the record holder.