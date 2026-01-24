LEGO and Crocs just snapped together the boldest shoes yet

LEGO & Crocs just built the most extra shoes ever, and the internet is divided.

If you ever looked at your Crocs and thought, “These need more LEGO energy” - congratulations, the universe heard you. The LEGO Group and Crocs have officially teamed up in a multi-year global partnership, and it’s exactly as playful, bold and slightly chaotic (in a good way) as you’d expect.

This collab brings together two global icons of self-expression. LEGO, the king of imagination, and Crocs, the unofficial footwear of fearless comfort, are building a whole new world of creativity. Both brands are powered by communities who love to play, personalise and show off their creativity. Whether you’re a builder, collector, maker or someone who proudly wears Crocs to the shops andformal events, this partnership is about expressing yourself loudly and unapologetically.

What’s launching first? To kick things off, LEGO and Crocs are introducing the LEGO Brick Clog, the first of multiple product drops coming in 2026 and beyond.

LEGO Brick Clogs / lego.com

The design is anything but subtle: Oversized, collectible clogs Four studs stamped with the LEGO logo A brick-like outsole inspired by classic LEGO design Basically, your feet just joined the LEGO universe.

According to LEGO’s Head of Licensing & Partnerships, Satwik Saraswati, the partnership celebrates “bold and unapologetic creativity” and that’s exactly what it delivers. Both brands believe in creating without limits and wearing your creativity with pride; preferably on your feet. This is just the beginning, and if this first drop is anything to go by, things are about to get very colourful… and very comfortable. It seems in 2026, ordinary just got cancelled.