Learner driver schools a taxi driver: A true Mzansi Marvel moment
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
WATCH: Learner driver humiliates a taxi driver in a viral Mzansi showdown
WATCH: Learner driver humiliates a taxi driver in a viral Mzansi showdown
In what can only be described as a South African blockbuster, something we’ve ALL dreamed of doing just happened.
You know that moment when a taxi driver cuts you off, squeezes into a lane that doesn’t exist, or bullies you into braking so he can make an illegal turn?
Well… one brave soul decided to say, “Not today, Satan!”
A viral video on X (Twitter) shows a learner driver (yes, with the big “L” sign and everything) stopping his car, stepping out, and schooling a taxi driver right there on the road.
We don’t know what sparked the drama, but South Africans everywhere collectively stood up from their seats like, “FINALLY!”
This man didn’t just stand his ground, he avenged decades of trauma from the minibus mafia.
Check out the epic Avengers-moment here:
Dankie Learner driver....you did it for the nation...😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂...Siyabonga!!! pic.twitter.com/U2cq22gWkt— Sir Cabonena Alfred (@Lebona_cabonena) November 5, 2025
Someone please give him a medal… or at least a shield.
Our very own Captain Mzansi? Maybe Thor: God of Quantumania? Either way, he’s now the people’s hero.
ALSO READ: A queue at the drive-thru? Not for this taxi
How did Mzansi react?
The comments section was a spiritual experience:
“That’s what should happen to all of them until they repent from their wicked ways. Amen!” - a very emotional South African citizen
“Soze aphinde!!!” (Translation: He will never again!) - another satisfied viewer
And our personal favourite: “Submit his CV to Mr. Mkhwanazi.” - someone who clearly believes this man can fix crime and traffic
Honestly, we also need the taxi’s POV. Can you imagine the silence in that minibus afterwards?
Did the passengers pay, or did they just threaten him with the same punishment?
This video reminded us that ordinary South Africans can indeed stand up to taxi bullies.
Although, just maybe don’t try it if you value your car, your kneecaps, or your medical aid.
Stand your ground. Drive with pride.
(However if you’re defeated, don’t blame us. East Coast Radio is not responsible for your demise).
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN | Carol Ofori chats to multi-award-winning comedian Vafa Naraghi
Carol Ofori chats with a fellow Mahikeng local and rising comedian, Vafa...Carol Ofori 16 minutes ago
-
KZN summer fishing: Guaranteed weekend bites
KZN summer fishing is firing on all fronts this weekend. From grey shark...East Coast Breakfast 19 minutes ago