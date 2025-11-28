Laughing out loud with Celeste Ntuli: A chat you don't want to miss
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Celeste Ntuli doesn't just make you laugh - she makes you think while you're doing it.
South Africa's undefeated, undisputed Queen of Zulu Comedy joined East Coast Breakfast this morning ahead of her Celeste N Da Big Dudes Comedy Special, and the conversation was everything you'd expect from her: hilarious, honest, and surprisingly insightful.
In her usual style, Celeste shared personal stories that kept Darren, Sky, and Carmen entertained throughout.
But beyond the laughs, she opened up about what it's really like being a woman in South African comedy. She talked about how comedy, which is often confrontational by nature, clashes with traditional notions of how women should behave. It's the kind of insight that makes you think while you're laughing - about the expectations we place on women and the quiet courage it takes to stand on stage and challenge all of that.
Celeste has a real talent for turning everyday moments into something laugh-out-loud worthy while making you see things differently, which is exactly why she's become such a beloved comedian.
Listen to Celeste Ntuli's full interview on the East Coast Breakfast podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.
And if the interview leaves you wanting more, Celeste's bringing her comedy magic to Durban. After a sold-out smash hit in Johannesburg, the Celeste N Da Big Dudes Comedy Special is coming to the playTSOGO Globe at Suncoast on Thursday, 4 December. It's the show's Durban debut, so this is your chance to see her live. Tickets are available on TicketPro.
