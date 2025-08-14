KZN's coastal action: The fun that won't stop

Don't sit on the couch this week! KZN's coast is on fire with monster catches and wild garrick, making it a weekend you can't afford to miss.

It’s another epic week of red-hot action across the KwaZulu-Natal coast! The fun hasn’t stopped, we’re in a full-blown purple patch, with garrick going wild from the South to the North Coast and everything in between. The South Coast is on fire. This week's inbox was flooded with catches, the bragging hasn’t stopped, and the grins are wider than a 12-foot surf rod. But that’s not all! From Durban’s beaches to Richards Bay, it’s been bent rods and screaming reels all week. Blue rays, kob, garrick, stumpies, shad, brusher, and even tuna - you name it, we’ve got it.

ANSA / Supplied - Tavis Cairns with a Rainbow Trout caught in the midlands

With perfect weather and winds (finally!), the next 6-7 days are going to be phenomenal. Trust us, this is not the week to sit on the couch. The fish are here and they’re waiting. For all the hot spots and insider tips, listen to the new Angler News SA podcast now!

ANSA / Supplied - Michelle Greyling with a Blue Ray caught at Scottburgh

ANSA / Supplied - Dean Reddy with a massive Bronze Bream caught on the north coast

Meanwhile, the latest Deep Dive episode takes us out to sea, with a spotlight on whale watching along KZN's coastline. Brad Grobler from Whale and Dolphin Tours in Durban shares remarkable encounters - from humpback whales migrating from the South Pole to their playful breaches and tender moments with newborn calves.

The conversation covers the best times to visit, tips for avoiding seasickness, and why this ocean adventure leaves a lasting impact. If you’ve ever wondered what makes whale watching in KZN so special, this is an episode worth tuning into, below.

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.

Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene

Vinesh Soogreem

