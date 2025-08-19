KZN's best animal impressions: Are you even human?
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
KZN unleashed their wild side with some hilarious animal impressions on East Coast Breakfast
This morning on East Coast Breakfast, we threw down the wildest challenge yet: “Show us your inner animal by sharing your best animal impression.”
Yoh… KwaZulu-Natal absolutely delivered.
From the mighty roar of a lion (well, kind of), the mighty elephant, to the haunting cry of a Fish Eagle, our listeners proved that there are a lot more creatures roaming the province than SANParks has on record.
We even got a horse, a frog, and (wait for it) a unicorn. Yes, someone actually gave us their best mythical neigh.
It turns out we’ve been living among goats, wolves, and other four-legged friends in disguise this whole time.
Who knew?
Take a listen to some of the best animal impressions below… if you dare.
Clearly, KZN isn't as human as we'd thought. We might have to use that as a way to get out of paying taxes and bills.
If you loved these animal impressions, check out how good they imitate Hadedas.
