KZN's best animal impressions: Are you even human?

This morning on East Coast Breakfast, we threw down the wildest challenge yet: “Show us your inner animal by sharing your best animal impression.”

From the mighty roar of a lion (well, kind of), the mighty elephant, to the haunting cry of a Fish Eagle, our listeners proved that there are a lot more creatures roaming the province than SANParks has on record.

We even got a horse, a frog, and (wait for it) a unicorn. Yes, someone actually gave us their best mythical neigh.

It turns out we’ve been living among goats, wolves, and other four-legged friends in disguise this whole time.

Who knew?

Take a listen to some of the best animal impressions below… if you dare.