KZN waters firing on all cylinders as summer fishing takes hold

Summer fishing is officially in overdrive across KwaZulu-Natal! Get the full report on what's biting, from big couta and dorado offshore to trophy trout in the Midlands. The bite is red-hot this weekend—find out where to drop your line

The good news is that summer fishing has officially switched into overdrive across KwaZulu-Natal! The weather's stabilising, the surf's alive, and the bite is red-hot from North to South. If you're hitting the KZN North Coast, you'll find inedibles are dominating, with big diamonds, sandies, and honeycombs showing up, and greys keeping the drags screaming. The Central Coast is where all the action is, dishing out blue rays, tuna, and a good variety of bottom fish. Down on the South Coast, it's all about live bait chaos with garrick, kob, and rock hoppers all in on the fun.

ANSA / Supplied - Dennis Lee Pohlnwith a Duckbill ray caught at Ballito

For the offshore crews, you had to battle through a bit of wind and swell recently, but the rewards have been solid: couta, dorado, tuna, sailfish, and consistent bottom catches like geelbek, daga, and rockcod. With the sea now settling, you can expect that gamefish action to fire right back up across the coast. Inland, things are finally looking up! The Midlands are starting to come alive after recent rains. The upper Mooi and Bushman’s Rivers are running clear, producing solid trout, while stillwaters have delivered some impressive trophy browns -- we’ve seen reports up to 53cm! With warmer days ahead and water conditions improving everywhere, it’s shaping up to be an epic stretch of fishing, no matter where you drop a line this weekend. To hear all the hot spots and get the full details from our reporters, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast.

ANSA / Supplied - Teale Moodley with a Hammer Head Shark off the rocks down the South Coast

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

