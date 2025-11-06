KZN summer fishing: Guaranteed weekend bites
Updated | By ECR & Vinesh Soogreem
KZN summer fishing is firing on all fronts this weekend. From grey sharks and shad on the coast to yellowfish inland, discover the best fishing spots across KwaZulu-Natal for guaranteed action.
Shore-based fishing has been excellent along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline, with anglers of all levels enjoying nonstop action and impressive catches. Summer fishing conditions across KZN are delivering the goods, whether you're casting from the rocks or heading offshore.
Coastal fishing hotspots
The North Coast is producing grey sharks and honeycomb rays consistently, while rocky gullies are giving up shad and bronze bream. KZN fishing enthusiasts will find the best action outside Durban, though the harbours and bays continue to deliver steady results for anglers using light circle hooks.
Down south, Margate Pier remains a reliable spot for garrick, bream, and hammerheads. Both grounded and floating baits are working well, giving shore anglers plenty of options to target these species.
Offshore action
Offshore anglers have faced some tricky weather conditions, but they still found success as fish settle into their summer feeding patterns. The North Coast offers the best ski-boat and live-bait action right now, while Durban's tuna bite is strong for those trolling skirted lures in the deeper water.
Bottom fishing remains steady along the South Coast, with quality geelbek and daga catches rewarding patient anglers. The key to successful offshore fishing this weekend is timing your trips to coincide with favourable weather windows.
Inland fishing reports
Rivers and stillwaters are coming alive after scattered rainfall across the KZN Midlands. The Bushman's and uMngeni Rivers are both producing strong fly-fishing results for trout anglers willing to brave the occasional drizzle.
Midmar Dam offers good bass fishing, while Sterkfontein is firing for yellowfish as the water temperatures rise. Summer fishing in KZN's inland waters is hitting its stride, with multiple species active across the region.
With action from the coast to the Midlands, KZN summer fishing is delivering across the board. Whether you're chasing tuna offshore or yellowfish in the dams, this weekend offers guaranteed bites.
For all the hotspots and detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.
About Vinesh Soogreem
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
