KZN summer fishing: Guaranteed weekend bites

Shore-based fishing has been excellent along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline, with anglers of all levels enjoying nonstop action and impressive catches. Summer fishing conditions across KZN are delivering the goods, whether you're casting from the rocks or heading offshore.

Coastal fishing hotspots

The North Coast is producing grey sharks and honeycomb rays consistently, while rocky gullies are giving up shad and bronze bream. KZN fishing enthusiasts will find the best action outside Durban, though the harbours and bays continue to deliver steady results for anglers using light circle hooks.

Down south, Margate Pier remains a reliable spot for garrick, bream, and hammerheads. Both grounded and floating baits are working well, giving shore anglers plenty of options to target these species.

Offshore action

Offshore anglers have faced some tricky weather conditions, but they still found success as fish settle into their summer feeding patterns. The North Coast offers the best ski-boat and live-bait action right now, while Durban's tuna bite is strong for those trolling skirted lures in the deeper water.

Bottom fishing remains steady along the South Coast, with quality geelbek and daga catches rewarding patient anglers. The key to successful offshore fishing this weekend is timing your trips to coincide with favourable weather windows.