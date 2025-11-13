KZN shore fishing explodes despite strong winds

The KZN coastline is producing excellent results this week, with consistent action despite challenging wind conditions. Shore-based anglers are finding success across multiple species. In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report strong catches from the North Coast to the South Coast, with both inshore and offshore fishing firing. North Coast shore fishing The North Coast is delivering grey sharks, honeycomb rays, and thick schools of shad. Rocky gullies are producing bronze bream on prawn baits, with fish feeding aggressively throughout the day. KZN fishing conditions remain excellent despite the blustery weather. Durban and South Coast action Durban's surf and harbour are producing steady results across multiple species. Light circle hooks are improving hook-up rates, particularly in the surf zone. Margate Pier is alive with garrick, bream, and hammerheads, with both grounded and floating baits working well.

ANSA / Supplied - Ashwin Singh with a Bonefish caught at Kosi Bay

Offshore fishing reports Offshore fishing is keeping anglers busy with dorado, tuna, and couta dominating catches. Dorado are smashing pink and purple Rattlers near Umhlanga, while tuna and couta are active around Durban and the South Coast. Bottom fishing remains strong with quality rockcod in the mix. Inland fishing update Rivers are running high but still producing trout on nymphs. Albert Falls Dam has bounced back with solid bass catches, while Sterkfontein is shining for yellowfish as water temperatures stabilise. From coast to dam, KZN fishing is firing across all regions. For all the hotspots and detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Michelle Greyling with a Cape Stumpnose caught at Warner Beach

ANSA / Supplied - Craig Bodley with a Sand Shark caught at Illovo

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.

Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.



ANSA / Supplied - Vinesh Soogreem with a Bronze Bream caught off Margate Pier

Listen to past episodes of the award-winning 'Angler News South Africa' podcast in the full channel below: