KZN shares 35 things to have or do by 35

Wanna see if you're living life to the fullest? KZN residents share the most hilarious 35-year-old checklist.
So… you’re hitting 35. That age where life allegedly says, “Okay, adulting, now for real.”
Although, what does turning 35 really mean in South Africa?
Are you supposed to have a house, a career, a spouse, and three kids by now… or just a Netflix password and a plant you sometimes remember to water?
Let’s break it down.
Quick reality check: What research says
Here’s the lowdown on what 35-year-olds in South Africa actually look like, according to the latest stats:
Education: The Comet reports that more adults are getting degrees than ever before, but it’s not a guarantee. Plenty of 35-year-olds are still figuring out their career paths without a fancy piece of paper.
Career: Employment isn’t a given. LinkedIn stats show that 40% of South Africans aged 25–34 are unemployed, even some graduates. So don’t panic if your CV still has more gaps than a cheese platter.
Marriage: Forget the “married by 30” rulebook. Studies say the median age for brides is 34, grooms 38. Some are married, some aren’t and all is fine.
Home Ownership: That’s still a dream for many. Younger buyers make up only 30% of property transactions, according to Cape Times. So, if you’re still renting or couch-surfing at 35, you’re far from alone.
Kids: Timelines are all over the place. Some are parents, some aren’t, some have pets that basically count as children.
So, by 35, you might have: a degree, a career, a partner, a home, kids… or just a strong Wi-Fi signal and a killer Spotify playlist.
In reality, there’s no one right way to be 35. The timelines are fluid, the milestones are optional, and the “adulting” manual… still missing.
What does KZN say?
Darren, Sky, and Carmen took to KZN to find out what 35 should actually look like, and… the answers were as colourful as the province itself. These are the 35 things KZN says you should have (or have done) by 35.
- Have a bunny chow
- Swam in the ocean
- Played the Lotto (and lost)
- Travel abroad
- Have medical aid
- Pension funds
- Have a baby
- Shark cage diving
- Skydiving
- Driver's license
- Wife/Husband
- Game Drive
- Stop drinking
- Career
- Degree
- Matric certificate
- Have a pet
- Have a kitchen drawer with random stuff
- A drawer with plastic bags
- Be able to swim
- 35 Woolworths bags
- A favourite Breakfast show on East Coast Radio
- Been to a concert
- Been camping
- Watched a sports game at a stadium
- Change a tyre
- Played Darren Maule's Quick Quiz
- Had your phone stolen
- Been in a bar fight
- Lost a bet
- Complained about the government
- Enter a competition on ECR
- Have your heartbroken
- Write things down
- Don't care about any list. Do YOU!
We also spoke to a few callers who had some really interesting (and hilarious) takes.
Take a listen to the full discussion below:
Essentially, turning 35 in South Africa (and KZN) is not about ticking every box; it’s about doing you.
Whether that’s owning a house, travelling the world, surviving adulthood with a smile, or simply keeping your Wi-Fi connection alive.
By 35, the rules are optional, the milestones are flexible, and the laughs along the way? Absolutely mandatory.
So, here’s to living your life your way with a bit of ambition, a lot of humor, and maybe a little bit of adventure in between.
