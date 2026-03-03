KZN shares 35 things to have or do by 35

Are you supposed to have a house, a career, a spouse, and three kids by now… or just a Netflix password and a plant you sometimes remember to water?

Although, what does turning 35 really mean in South Africa?

So… you’re hitting 35. That age where life allegedly says, “Okay, adulting, now for real.”

Quick reality check: What research says

Here’s the lowdown on what 35-year-olds in South Africa actually look like, according to the latest stats:

Education: The Comet reports that more adults are getting degrees than ever before, but it’s not a guarantee. Plenty of 35-year-olds are still figuring out their career paths without a fancy piece of paper.

Career: Employment isn’t a given. LinkedIn stats show that 40% of South Africans aged 25–34 are unemployed, even some graduates. So don’t panic if your CV still has more gaps than a cheese platter.

Marriage: Forget the “married by 30” rulebook. Studies say the median age for brides is 34, grooms 38. Some are married, some aren’t and all is fine.

Home Ownership: That’s still a dream for many. Younger buyers make up only 30% of property transactions, according to Cape Times. So, if you’re still renting or couch-surfing at 35, you’re far from alone.

Kids: Timelines are all over the place. Some are parents, some aren’t, some have pets that basically count as children.

So, by 35, you might have: a degree, a career, a partner, a home, kids… or just a strong Wi-Fi signal and a killer Spotify playlist.

In reality, there’s no one right way to be 35. The timelines are fluid, the milestones are optional, and the “adulting” manual… still missing.