KZN shares how to reduce food waste at home

Don’t throw away those leftovers! Take notes - this is how KZN is reducing food waste.

Here’s a sobering (and slightly embarrassing) fact: one-fifth of all food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted every year (UNEP, 2024). Can you guess who’s doing most of the wasting? Sadly, it’s us. Yep - households are responsible for a whopping 60% of food waste worldwide (WFP). That’s not just a few squishy tomatoes going bad in your fridge. That’s money down the drain, precious resources wasted, and extra greenhouse gases pumping into the atmosphere when food rots in landfills. Don’t panic though. We can fix this, one shopping list and leftover night at a time.

Quick ways to cut waste Plan smarter: Make a shopping list and actually stick to it (yes, even if those doughnuts are calling your name). Store better: Your fridge drawers aren’t decorative. Use them properly, and learn the magic of your freezer. Understand labels: “Best before” does not mean “bad after.” Your yoghurt isn’t suddenly poisonous at midnight. Love your leftovers: Dedicate one night a week to clearing out the fridge. Call it Leftover Tuesday or Fridge Roulette Night.



How KZN reduces food waste We asked how you’re tackling food waste at home, and KZN came through with some inspiring answers: One resident told us: “Leftover food, cakes, rolls, bread, fruit are packed away in the fridge, and left out on a Tuesday morning for the poor. We place those packets on the barrier outside our house, they know it’s for them and pick it up every week without fail.” Absolute legend behaviour. Another listener said: “I pack all my plastic bottles into one bag and separately tie them to my black bags so they can recycle. Leftovers are frozen and also placed on a pole for anyone in need of food. Nothing gets tossed away.” Give this person a recycling crown! Someone else shared: “We eat what we want then give to the people living in our Old Aged home who are government pensioners. Giving back the love.” Wholesome overload. We hope love finds you back a hundred times over. Finally, because sharing is caring across all species: “Depends on what food is wasted. I give to the monkeys or birds as every animal deserves a full tummy too.” True words. We’re all just trying to survive out here.

Want more tips? Check out StopFoodWaste.org.