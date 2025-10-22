KZN reacts: Would you rather get paid once a week, once a month… or once a year?!

Would you survive getting paid once a year? KZN had some pretty wild arguments.

Let’s play a little “what if.” Imagine your boss calls you in and says, “We’re changing your payday schedule.” Would you want your salary to land once a week, once a month, or once a year? It sounds simple until you realise you might be broke, rich, or completely delusional depending on your answer.

The weekly pay crowd You’re living your best soft life every Friday. Payday hits, and so does your inner baller. You’re buying takeout, petrol, and a new outfit before Sunday lunch. By Wednesday though, you’re eating noodles and whispering to your bank account, “We had a good run.” Weekly pay sounds great until you realise you’re just living through 52 emotional rollercoasters a year.

The monthly pay people Ah yes, this is the classic South African struggle. That moment when your day hits feels like Christmas. Sadly, by the 15th day, you’re googling “do I need food to survive?” You’ve budgeted, you’ve planned, you’ve promised yourself this month will be different… Although somehow, by week three, your fridge is just water, ice and Oros (at least you’ll stay hydrated). Still, there’s a kind of thrill in stretching your salary. It’s tough but rewarding if you survive.

The once-a-year daredevils Now, if you’re choosing this one, we need to talk. Getting paid once a year is basically signing up for the Financial Hunger Games. Sure, you’d start strong in January, maybe even buy a car or throw a braai for the neighbourhood. By November, you’re trading furniture for petrol and wondering where it all went. Unless you’re a financial ninja or secretly Elon Musk's relative, this option’s only for the brave (or the reckless).

So, KZN - what's your ideal payday schedule?

Darren, Sky and Carmen asked you for your opinions, and you didn’t disappoint. KZN brought chaos, confusion and worry to East Coast Breakfast; from “weekly, so I can feel rich more often” to “yearly, because I love chaos.” Listen to all the hilarious (and a few unexpected) answers on the podcast below:

At the end of the day, whether you’re Team Weekly, Team Monthly, or Team Yearly, we all know one universal truth: Payday hits different… but it disappears just the same.