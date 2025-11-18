The KZN Office Awards: What would YOU win?

Today we’re celebrating our very own Darren Maule, who’s officially nominated for an SA Radio Award for Best Breakfast Show Presenter.

A king. A legend. A man who knows how to make us laugh before 7am, which already deserves hazard pay.

So, we thought: Hang on… if Darren can get an award, why can’t the rest of us?

Sky nominated Carmen for the "Office Lawyer of the Year" award because she will fight for our rights!

Darren nominated Sky for the award for being "Consistently Late". It's a surprise he makes it on time for the show.

Darren, Sky and Carmen asked KZN:

“What’s an award YOU should be nominated for at work?”