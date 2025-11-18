The KZN Office Awards: What would YOU win?
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
It's awards season and we asked KZN what awards they should be nominated for! The professional pretender? The office gossiper?
It's awards season and we asked KZN what awards they should be nominated for! The professional pretender? The office gossiper?
Today we’re celebrating our very own Darren Maule, who’s officially nominated for an SA Radio Award for Best Breakfast Show Presenter.
A king. A legend. A man who knows how to make us laugh before 7am, which already deserves hazard pay.
So, we thought: Hang on… if Darren can get an award, why can’t the rest of us?
Sky nominated Carmen for the "Office Lawyer of the Year" award because she will fight for our rights!
Darren nominated Sky for the award for being "Consistently Late". It's a surprise he makes it on time for the show.
Darren, Sky and Carmen asked KZN:
“What’s an award YOU should be nominated for at work?”
The ‘Professional Pretender’ Award
This award is for the colleague who walks around the office with a folder in their hand and a frown on their face to look busy.
Special skill needed: avoiding eye contact with management.
You get bonus points if you walk very fast for dramatic effect.
The ‘Meeting That Could’ve Been an Email’ Survivor Award
This heroic honour goes to employees who’ve spent more time in pointless meetings than with their families.
They’ve sat through debates that ended with: “So… let’s meet again next week.”
If you've sat through 417 pointless meetings without flipping a table over, you're in the running.
The ‘Snack Bandit of the Year’ Award
We all know this legend. They don’t write their name on anything in the fridge because they plan to eat yours.
They take your yoghurt, deny it, wipe the spoon, hide the evidence, and walk away like a silent assassin.
If you’re thinking “No we don’t”… it’s you. It’s definitely you.
The ‘Office Gossip Encyclopedia’ Award
You don’t ask for this info, but they give it to you anyway.
They know who’s dating, who’s fighting, who’s leaving, who cried in the bathroom, and who stole which chair.
If something happened at work today… they knew about it yesterday.
The ‘Late But Loveable’ Award
This honour is for the coworker who arrives late every day… but with confidence.
They stroll in like Beyoncé entering her world tour. Sunglasses on. Coffee in hand. Zero shame.
Somehow… nobody can stay mad at that.
ALSO READ: The great Christmas food debate
KZN nominated themselves for...
We asked KZN to share what awards they think they deserve and the replies were hilarious and outright real!
Devona: "Wooden mic award for the singer of the office"
Rekha: "Absenteeism"
Chanel: "Most overworked and underpaid"
Francine: "Snitch Award"
Sasha: "Youngest at Work"
Listen to more of KZN's hilarious responses for office awards here:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
The 3 things Carol Ofori does as a successful entrepreneur
It's National Entrepreneur Day, and Carol Ofori is sharing three things ...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Video of descent into King Shaka Airport tugs at Durbanites' hearts
A video showing the breathtaking aerial view of Durban as a plane descen...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago