 KZN man discovers his baby’s funeral was for a doll
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

KZN man discovers his baby’s funeral was for a doll

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

A grieving KwaZulu-Natal father discovered the “baby” he was burying was actually a doll.

Fake KZN baby doll head
Fake pregnancy funeral

Some breakups are messy. Some are painful. Then there’s this. 

It’s the kind of plot twist even Generations wouldn’t dare air because viewers would call it “too unrealistic.”

In Machibini, Mandeni, 44-year-old Nkululeko Zulu thought he was living every man’s dream as he was about to become a dad. 

ALSO READ: Sperm donor ordered to pay child support for twins

For months, his girlfriend, Diyana Malukeke, of two years, also 44, allegedly convinced him she was pregnant. 

However, there were no ultrasound pics, no baby scans, no cravings for chalk or petrol. Yet still, he believed her.

Fast forward nine months, and tragedy strikes. Malukeke tells him the baby didn’t make it. 

Absolutely heartbroken, Zulu did what any grieving father would: he prepared for the funeral. 

He dug a grave next to his family plots, slaughtered a goat, and probably bought enough food to feed half of KwaZulu-Natal.

On the morning of the funeral, Malukeke arrived in a van with a coffin but refused to open it. 

That’s when Zulu’s brother decided, “Nope, we’re opening this thing.”

Inside? Not a baby. Not even ashes. A doll.

Yes. A literal doll.

Fake baby funeral
Fake baby funeral in KZN / Prime Time News ZA / Facebook

ALSO READ: Meet the world’s oldest newborn baby - Thaddeus Daniel Pierce

Zulu’s world was shattered. Months of financial support, emotional investment, and a goat gone.

The community is in shock, with many jaws still somewhere on the floor.

As for Zulu? He’s left with a broken heart, an empty grave, and the most bizarre “you won’t believe this” story in Mandeni history.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

KZN Baby Funeral

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.