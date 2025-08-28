KZN gears up for a big fish weekend

Looking for something exciting to do this weekend? The KZN coast is buzzing with activity, and our latest Angler News report has all the good news you need!

It’s time to make space in the diary, as the fishing has well and truly switched on across KwaZulu-Natal. From Margate all the way up to Durban and beyond, reports are showing steady action with plenty of variety on offer for everyone heading out this weekend. Offshore: If you're heading out on a ski-boat, you're in luck. Snoek and couta are feeding well, keeping rods busy and providing some fantastic action. Surf & Rocks: Along the coastline, grunter and garrick are being landed regularly. On the South Coast, specifically, anglers are finding an electric mix of kingfish, brusher, shad, and even the occasional sandbar shark.

ANSA / Supplied - Luvan Cass (left) and Neels Potgieter (right) making the most the Scalie season at the Bushamans River

Inland & North Coast: Fly anglers in the scenic Midlands are finding some good trout, while further north, there are pockets of edibles showing. RELATED READ: Whale time off KZN's coast This week’s Strike Zones report pulls it all together, with updates straight from the surf, rocks, rivers, and reefs. The takeaway? The fish are active, the conditions are improving, and the season is shaping up nicely. Tight lines to everyone heading out this weekend! For all the details and to hear exactly where the fish are biting, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast.

ANSA / Supplied - Pippa Wardell getting on the Shad points at Umhlanga Lighthouse

ANSA / Supplied - Freek Potgieter getting into a Bass during the dawn of the spawn down the south coast.

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene

