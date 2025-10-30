KZN fishing report: Big summer bites incoming
Updated | By ECR & Vinesh Soogreem
KZN's fishing scene is firing despite wild weather this week. From snoek and tuna on the coast to trout in the Midlands, find out where the fish are biting across the province.
KZN's fishing scene is firing despite wild weather this week. From snoek and tuna on the coast to trout in the Midlands, find out where the fish are biting across the province.
KZN's fishing scene has been all over the place this week with rain, wind, and sunshine mixing things up, but the fish are still biting. From the coast to the Midlands, anglers are finding plenty of action.
KZN Coastal Action
Rock and surf anglers are picking up a good variety of edibles and early inedibles, with snoek, tuna, and kob keeping lines tight from the North Coast down south.
Tugela, Mtunzini, and Durban's beaches have been fishing well, while lure anglers are getting surface strikes from garrick and kingfish. Protected bays and gullies are your best bet if the weather's playing up.
Offshore, things are looking good with couta, snoek, and tuna doing most of the work across KwaZulu-Natal. Live baits and fast-trolled lures in pinks and purples have been working well, and there's quality bottom fish available in deeper water if you're after a mixed bag.
KZN Midlands Report
Mist and rain haven't put the brakes on fishing inland. Trout waters like the Bushman's, Mooi, and uMngeni are giving up solid fish if you don't mind getting a bit wet, and the Natal Fly Fishers Club has been doing well on leech and dragonfly patterns
Bass at Albert Falls and Midmar are still feeding, with the Horny Toad soft plastic doing the damage. With Sterkfontein season just around the corner, there's plenty to look forward to, rain or shine.
For all the hotspots and detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.
About Vinesh Soogreem
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
Listen to past episodes of the award-winning 'Angler News South Africa' podcast in the full channel below:
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago