KZN fishing report: Big summer bites incoming

KZN's fishing scene has been all over the place this week with rain, wind, and sunshine mixing things up, but the fish are still biting. From the coast to the Midlands, anglers are finding plenty of action.

KZN Coastal Action

Rock and surf anglers are picking up a good variety of edibles and early inedibles, with snoek, tuna, and kob keeping lines tight from the North Coast down south.

Tugela, Mtunzini, and Durban's beaches have been fishing well, while lure anglers are getting surface strikes from garrick and kingfish. Protected bays and gullies are your best bet if the weather's playing up.

Offshore, things are looking good with couta, snoek, and tuna doing most of the work across KwaZulu-Natal. Live baits and fast-trolled lures in pinks and purples have been working well, and there's quality bottom fish available in deeper water if you're after a mixed bag.