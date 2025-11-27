KZN fishing picks up ahead of Black Friday weekend

KZN fishing delivers solid action ahead of Black Friday weekend. Grey sharks and dorado bite on the coast while rising dam levels improve inland fishing.

Fishing has been consistent along the KZN coastline this week, with action from the North Coast down to the South Coast. Both shore-based and offshore anglers are finding fish across multiple species. In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report catches from coastal waters and improved inland conditions following recent rainfall. Coastal fishing The lower North Coast is producing grey sharks, honeycomb rays, and various skates. Bronze bream are feeding in the rocky gullies. Durban harbour is delivering quality fish for those keeping clear of the Wala Wala competition area, while Margate Pier is seeing garrick, bream, and the odd hammerhead.

ANSA / Supplied - Gregory Snodgrass with his first fish (Dorado) off his new boat

Offshore action Umhlanga is producing dorado on pink and purple lures, while Durban waters are holding geelbeck and tuna. Down south, high-speed trolling is producing tuna catches, with dorado and bottom fish like rockcod still coming out. Inland fishing Recent rains have dams filling fast, with Mearns and Wagendrift already overflowing and Midmar and Albert Falls not far behind. Rivers are producing brown trout, with the Mooi and uMngeni systems giving results. As water temperatures rise, fish are holding deeper along weedbeds. Bass anglers are finding catches at Midmar and in private dams, while yellowfish action continues at Sterkfontein. For all the hotspots and detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Micheal Govender with a Snad Shark caught off Margate Pier

ANSA / Supplied - Henry Muller with a River Snapper caught down south as the seas condition were too rough to fish.

ANSA / Supplied - Vinesh Soogreem with a Bronze Bream caught off Margate Pier

