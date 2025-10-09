KZN fishing back in action

The wild weather has finally settled and it’s shaping up to be a great weekend to cast a line along the KZN coast.

KZN Coastal Action After a wild weekend of wind and waves, the ocean has finally calmed and the fish are back on the bite. The North and Central Coasts are full of action, with plenty of sandies, honeycombs and blue rays keeping anglers busy. Kob and garrick are also making a comeback, giving those after a good meal something to smile about. Down on the South Coast, it’s all about live bait right now, with calmer seas helping anglers land some solid fish. Offshore fishing is also looking up. With the weather settling, tuna, kingfish and geelbeck are showing up in better numbers, and the reefs are producing good catches of slinger, soldier and rockcod.

ANSA / Supplied - Diandra Smith with a stunning Stumpnose caught at Moyo’s pier

Inland Adventures The recent rain has done wonders for our rivers and dams. The Mooi, Bushman’s and Umngeni are looking great, with trout feeding happily after the winter chill. Bass and scalies are also keeping things lively across the Midlands and Tugela areas. With the weather warming up and the fish on the move, this weekend is looking perfect for anyone heading outdoors, whether you’re after a trophy catch or just a peaceful day by the water. Tune in to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page or just below for all the hotspots and updates.

ANSA / Supplied - Brian Steyn in some serious Bass action off the private dams

ANSA / Supplied - Austin Moodley with a massive Carp caught during his school holidays

Meanwhile, on the latest episode of The Deep Dive, fishing expert Dave Irvin breaks down why wind matters more than you think. Learn how to read the breeze to spot the best fishing conditions and feeding times this weekend. Listen to the episode below.

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

