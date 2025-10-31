KZN drivers warned: Your old licence plates will be illegal after this date!

Time is ticking for drivers in KZN! You could wake up on the wrong side of the law if you miss this deadline!

If you’re driving around KwaZulu-Natal with those old licence plates, here’s your friendly (and slightly panicked) reminder that the clock is ticking! The KZN Department of Transport has officially confirmed that all motorists have until 30 November 2025 to switch to the new vehicle licence plate system. After that, those old plates will be completely illegal.

What’s happening with KZN licence plates? From December 1, driving with your old plates will be considered an offence under the National Road Traffic Act. So that means fines and penalties will be imposed - and we all know how serious roadblocks get in December. The old numbering format will no longer be valid, so even if your car’s running fine, your plates could get you in trouble.

Why the change? The new numbering system was introduced to solve a shortage of registration numbers and to align KZN with the national vehicle registration format. With the old format, the province could only register 999,999 plates per number plate code (ND, NUR, NU, NT etc.) - excluding personalised plates. With a total of 55 codes in KZN, that’s around about 55 million combinations. With these new number plates, it’s all about consistency and keeping things from turning into a “number plate Wild West.”

What you need to do If you haven’t done it yet, head to your nearest licensing office, renew your licence disc and have your plates converted. Although, there’s good news. If you renew your vehicle licence before the deadline, you’ll automatically be issued new registration numbers under the new system.

Important reminder: Once your licence number changes, make sure to update your: Insurance provider Bank or vehicle financier Tracking company Fuel card providers

Otherwise, you could run into serious admin or claim issues later. So, KZN! You’ve got until November 30. After that, the excuses won’t fly (but the fines will). So do yourself a favour and make the switch before the chaos begins. For more info, visit your local licensing office or contact the KZN Department of Transport directly.

