KZN coast starts 2026 with red-hot fishing action

The new year has arrived with strong fishing along the KZN coast. From Durban to Margate, anglers are enjoying great sea conditions, plenty of fish in the shallows, and an exciting start offshore, while freshwater spots slowly recover after heavy rain.

The 2026 fishing season has started on a high along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline. Anglers from Durban down to Margate are reporting great action in the sea, thanks to calmer conditions and fish that are clearly on the bite. Rock and surf anglers are finding plenty of activity close in, with grey sharks, rays, shad, bream and skates showing up regularly. Cleaner water and calmer seas have also made fishing around gullies, harbours and piers much easier and more productive. Coastal fishing In Durban, anglers are seeing good results, especially in sheltered areas where the water has settled nicely. Further south, Margate continues to deliver, with the pier and surrounding spots producing steady catches. With the sea behaving, anglers are enjoying smoother conditions and better chances from the shore.

ANSA / Supplied - Byron Watson with a Red Breast Tilapia caught at Albert Falls

Offshore action Offshore fishing has been a real highlight to start the year. Dorado are leading the way, with tuna, couta and snoek also coming out in good numbers along the coast. Smaller boats and jet skis are getting in on the action, while deeper reefs are producing quality bottom fish. Live bait has been especially effective for bigger tuna, setting up an exciting season ahead. Freshwater update Freshwater fishing across KZN has been tougher after weeks of heavy rain. Rivers and dams have been high and muddy, making fishing difficult over the festive season. As the rain starts to ease, anglers are watching conditions closely, ready to get back out as soon as the water clears. With strong sea action and improving freshwater conditions, 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for KZN anglers. For the full fishing report and local hotspots, listen to the latest Angler News South Africa podcast at the top of the page or below.

ANSA / Supplied - Michaela Daniel getting her personal beast Spotted Grunter off Beachwood

ANSA / Supplied - Tarquin Pillay with a Kob during an early morning spinning session off the north coast

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.



