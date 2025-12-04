KZN coast delivers peak dorado action

KZN coast gears up for exceptional dorado action this weekend. Grey sharks and shad are biting inshore while offshore anglers target bulls and juveniles.

The KwaZulu-Natal coast is producing strong results this season, and this weekend is shaping up well for anglers. From the lower North Coast down to Margate, grey sharks, honeycomb rays, skates, and shad are all active, while bronze bream in the rocky gullies is taking prawn baits. In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report excellent catches from coastal waters and ongoing action offshore. Coastal fishing Shore-based anglers are finding consistent action across multiple species. Grey sharks, honeycomb rays, and skates are feeding well from the lower North Coast down south. Rocky gullies are producing bronze bream on prawn baits for reliable catches.

ANSA / Supplied - Pieter Lamont with a Kingfish during a sunrise spinning session

Offshore action Offshore fishing remains productive along the coast. Dorado are being landed, including both juveniles and larger specimens. Couta are frequent catches, snoek are schooling, and bottom fishing brings in rockcod. The offshore bite is consistent for anglers across KZN. Inland fishing Recent summer rains in the Midlands have filled dams and made rivers muddy, though anglers can still find clearer water in upper reaches. Those heading to Sterkfontein are catching both small and largemouth yellowfish. Inland fishing remains productive for those willing to search for the right conditions. Fishing conditions are promising throughout KZN this weekend. For updates on top fishing spots and more detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast, available at the top of this page or just below.

ANSA / Supplied - Roscoe Rautenbach with one of three Couta to kick off the season

ANSA / Supplied - Michaela Daniel with a Spinner Shark caught on the north coast

Switching over to our companion podcast, The Deep Dive, the latest episode explores fishing strategies when weather conditions turn adverse. Fishing pros Benny Pillay, John Otto, and Dean Reddy share insights on how to read and respond to wind, tides, and barometric pressure when the elements aren't cooperating. From finding hidden reefs and sheltered spots to understanding how pressure affects fish behaviour, this episode offers guidance on turning difficult days into productive catches. Whether you target edibles or game fish, this advice will help maintain your strike rate in any conditions. Listen to The Deep Dive podcast now.

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

ANSA / Supplied - Vinesh Soogreem with a Bronze Bream caught off Margate Pier

Listen to past episodes of the award-winning 'Angler News South Africa' podcast in the full channel below: