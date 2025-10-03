KFC is about to reveal their secret recipe… or are they?

South Africa might finally taste the truth! KFC’s upcoming secret recipe reveal has the everyone clucking

Haibo! The Colonel is about to spill the spice! For decades, the most famous mystery in the fast-food world hasn’t been “what’s in a Big Mac?” or “how do you make a Steers burger flame-grilled?” Nope. It’s been those elusive 11 herbs and spices that make KFC… KFC. Well, a bold announcement from KFC Africa says the wait is (apparently) over. On Wednesday, October 8, the chicken giant is going to reveal the recipe that has been locked away tighter than the Epstein Files.

KFC

But wait… are they really going to? Now, we’ve all seen this trick before! Brands teasing “big reveals” only to pull the classic gotcha. KFC has always thrived on mystery, right down to their genius little X/Twitter stunt: following only 11 people - seven random guys named Herb and the four actual Spice Girls. So will KFC actually unveil the magic dust? Or is this a finger-lickin’ PR play designed to keep us all talking (and eating)? KFC Africa’s Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, Grant Macpherson, told IOL: “People have been asking us for years about our secret recipe… we think it will be better for everyone if it’s out in the open.”

KFC Africa Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, Grant Macpherson

Well… maybe… If they really do reveal the recipe, we’ve got two possible futures: Brand loyalty goes supernova! The fans could love the transparency, making people trust KFC even more, and Colonel Sanders gets sainted in the fast-food hall of fame. Or… the Checkers raid begins! South Africans could simply storm their local grocer and fill their trolleys with thyme, paprika, garlic powder, and everything else they need to recreate that perfect bite.

Anyways - this could be the end of the most famous food mystery of all time or just another sassy Colonel wink! Who knows. Although, the whole country will be waiting patiently on October 8. So polish up those spice racks, clear out your grocery list, and prepare for the day the secret comes out… or doesn’t. Until then, let’s keep guessing. My money’s on Oregano. Definitely oregano. Right?