 Kanye West in South Africa? Or is this the biggest scam of the year?
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Kanye West in South Africa? Or is this the biggest scam of the year?

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

Kanye West’s concert announcement has South Africans screaming… and others side-eyeing.

Ye in SA header
Ye in SA? Fact or Fiction?

South Africa woke up to big news this weekend: Kanye West (sorry, “Ye”) is supposedly coming to Johannesburg for a one-night-only concert in December 2025.

Although before you whip out your life savings for a VIP golden-circle ticket… you might want to pump the brakes. 

The announcement feels less like a world tour and more like the plot of a Netflix true-crime special.

ALSO READ: Netflix unmasks the scandal: Beauty and the Bester

According to a poster shared on Kanye’s X account (@ye), the rapper will be performing at Ellis Park on 13 December 2025. 

Ye in SA
Ye in SA? / @ye / X

The flier claims tickets would be available via TicketPro. Except, small detail… TicketPro hasn’t breathed a word about this event.

Cue even more red flags…

Firstly, the Monyake Group has a pretty “basic” website with no history of big events - or any history really.

The only available form of contact is an email address. Now, while we appreciate professionalism, how do you not have a number or a real address? 

Another red flag is the venue. Kanye choosing Ellis Park over FNB Stadium is like Beyoncé choosing Spur over Nobu. Possible, but questionable.

Then there’s their Instagram. The Monyake Group’s Instagram profile appeared just a day before the announcement. Hmmm…

However, Monyake Group recently shared stories on Instagram of a supposed “site visit” with their production team - so maybe we’re just overreacting? 

ALSO READ: Gambling winners in KZN ordered to 'pay back the money'

Of course, Mzansi wasted no time cracking jokes. 

Many compared it to the infamous Fyre Festival, while others wondered if Thabo Bester is secretly behind the whole thing. 

“Scenes when we find out this Monyake Group is being run by Bester from Mangaung Max Prison,” one user wrote.

Another user made a surprisingly good point, “Maybe that’s why Thabo was smiling in court yesterday.”

“It’s giving… day of tears,” and it probably won’t be tears of joy.

Honestly, if Bester is behind this, Netflix better get their documentary cameras rolling again.

ALSO READ: NERSA’s R54 billion “oopsie”: South Africa’s most expensive typo

Despite the chaos, some South Africans are clinging to hope. 

Maybe (just maybe) this is the Monyake Group’s first attempt at breaking into the industry. 

However we’re not holding our breath just yet. 

Until there’s an official announcement from TicketPro (or Kanye himself), keep your wallet closed and your popcorn ready.

We’ve learnt that in Mzansi, the drama is always free… unlike those VIP tickets you might never get a refund for.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Kanye West Concert Scam

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.