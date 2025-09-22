Kanye West in South Africa? Or is this the biggest scam of the year?

Kanye West’s concert announcement has South Africans screaming… and others side-eyeing.

South Africa woke up to big news this weekend: Kanye West (sorry, “Ye”) is supposedly coming to Johannesburg for a one-night-only concert in December 2025. Although before you whip out your life savings for a VIP golden-circle ticket… you might want to pump the brakes. The announcement feels less like a world tour and more like the plot of a Netflix true-crime special.

According to a poster shared on Kanye’s X account (@ye), the rapper will be performing at Ellis Park on 13 December 2025.

Ye in SA? / @ye / X

The flier claims tickets would be available via TicketPro. Except, small detail… TicketPro hasn’t breathed a word about this event. Cue even more red flags… Firstly, the Monyake Group has a pretty “basic” website with no history of big events - or any history really. The only available form of contact is an email address. Now, while we appreciate professionalism, how do you not have a number or a real address? Another red flag is the venue. Kanye choosing Ellis Park over FNB Stadium is like Beyoncé choosing Spur over Nobu. Possible, but questionable. Then there’s their Instagram. The Monyake Group’s Instagram profile appeared just a day before the announcement. Hmmm… However, Monyake Group recently shared stories on Instagram of a supposed “site visit” with their production team - so maybe we’re just overreacting?

Of course, Mzansi wasted no time cracking jokes. Many compared it to the infamous Fyre Festival, while others wondered if Thabo Bester is secretly behind the whole thing. “Scenes when we find out this Monyake Group is being run by Bester from Mangaung Max Prison,” one user wrote. Another user made a surprisingly good point, “Maybe that’s why Thabo was smiling in court yesterday.” “It’s giving… day of tears,” and it probably won’t be tears of joy. Honestly, if Bester is behind this, Netflix better get their documentary cameras rolling again.

Despite the chaos, some South Africans are clinging to hope. Maybe (just maybe) this is the Monyake Group’s first attempt at breaking into the industry. However we’re not holding our breath just yet. Until there’s an official announcement from TicketPro (or Kanye himself), keep your wallet closed and your popcorn ready. We’ve learnt that in Mzansi, the drama is always free… unlike those VIP tickets you might never get a refund for.