Kanye West SA concert postponed: Yeezy LLC dumps Monyake Group!

It’s official: Kanye has postponed his SA concert, dumped Monyake and promised a BIGGER show!

If your emotional state over this Kanye concert has felt like load shedding (predictable, confusing, and occasionally blackout-level dramatic), today’s news won’t help. Just 12 days before (1 December 2025) South Africa was meant to witness Kanye West’s triumphant return at Ellis Park, the concert has officially been postponed. This time, it’s coming straight from Kanye’s real management: Yeezy LLC. YOH! The plot is thicker than a Woolies Birkin carrying bribe money!

In a stunning statement from Kanye’s team (yes, we saw it with our own inbox), Yeezy LLC has confirmed the following. The Monyake Group is OUT! Yeezy is now fully taking over the production of Ye’s South African show. The original 13 December 2025 date is off, because the entire event is being expanded into a massive Yeezy-led production, complete with broadcast plans. Refunds are guaranteed via TicketPro for everyone who already bought tickets. Let’s say that again: Refunds. Are. Guaranteed. In this economy? That alone deserves applause.

Here’s the statement shared to East Coast Radio on behalf of Peter Jideonwo from Yeezy LLC: "Yeezy LLC confirms that Ye’s Johannesburg performance is being expanded into a larger Yeezy led production in South Africa. To support the bigger production and broadcast plans, the performance previously scheduled for Saturday, 13 December 2025 will not be taking place on that date and is moving to a new date. All ticket-holders for the 13 December performance will receive a full refund from their original point of purchase. Refunds will be processed by TicketPro. For any further information, please email [email protected]. Yeezy LLC, the touring team and key stakeholders are finalising the new date, venue, and production and broadcast details. Ye and the Yeezy team remain committed and excited to perform in South Africa and on the continent, and to share the Johannesburg homecoming live and via broadcast with fans worldwide. A new date will be announced in the coming days via Ye’s verified channels and Yeezy LLC. Please note: Yeezy LLC is no longer working with the previously announced promoter on this project due to non compliance. Please refer only to these official channels for updates."

South Africans smelt the smoke before the fire started… Let’s roll the receipts: Episode 1: South Africans everywhere questioned the mysterious Monyake Group, their non-existent web presence, and the red flags waving harder than a Bafana Bafana supporter at AFCON. Episode 2: Musa Khawula (celebrity basher and unofficial journalist) exposed the alleged payment failures, deregistration, and ticket sales that couldn’t buy even half of Kanye’s sock collection. Now? Yeezy LLC just confirmed EVERYTHING. Monyake Group was: non-compliant unable to pay unfit to deliver a global artist Now, they’ve officially been removed from the project.

What happens now? Yeezy is planning something bigger. Bigger than Ellis Park. Bigger than the original poster that looked like it was made in Microsoft Paint. The REAL concert is meant to be bigger than the drama we’ve endured. This time, it looks like it might be real. Yeezy LLC is talking broadcast plans, a major production scale (like only YE can do) and global spotlight. South Africa might actually get the Kanye show it deserves and not the bootleg version we almost fell for.