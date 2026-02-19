JP Pietersen officially named Head Coach of the Sharks

The man who was built by The Sharks is now leading them! JP Pietersen has been confirmed as the new permanent Head Coach!

From flying down the wing in black and white to now calling the shots from the sideline, JP Pietersen has officially been appointed permanent head coach of the Hollywoodbets Sharks. And honestly? It feels right. After a successful stint as interim coach, the Sharks have confirmed that Pietersen will take the reins with immediate effect. This marks what many are calling the start of a bold new era in Durban rugby.

JP’s story with the Sharks isn’t just professional, it’s personal. Born in Stellenbosch in 1986, Pietersen joined the Sharks setup straight out of school in 2005 and went on to become one of the franchise’s most iconic players. Over a career spanning more than 180 appearances for the Sharks across Super Rugby and Currie Cup competitions, he became a fan favourite thanks to his pace, power and big-moment mentality. On the international stage, he earned 70 Test caps for the Springboks, played a crucial role in the 2007 Rugby World Cup triumph, and added British & Irish Lions and Tri-Nations titles to his medal cabinet. Now, the man who once finished tries in the corner is tasked with finishing games from the coaches’ box.

Sharks CEO Shaun Bryans described the appointment as a confident and logical next step. According to Bryans, JP has built on the strong foundations laid by his predecessor and has brought renewed clarity, accountability and alignment within the squad. The improvement over the past two months has been measurable, tangible and visible, and the results back that up.

Since stepping in, the Sharks have looked sharp. Victories over the Vodacom Bulls, Clermont Auvergne and the Stormers (twice!) signal serious intent. It’s also proof that Pietersen’s understanding of the Sharks identity (the pride, the standards, the jersey) isn’t theoretical. It’s lived experience. For JP, this isn’t just another job title. “This jersey has shaped who I am,” he said following the announcement. “The Sharks have given me everything in my career, so to be entrusted with leading this team is something I do not take lightly. I am incredibly proud, but more than that, I am hungry to keep pushing this group forward.”

This appointment brings stability, continuity and belief. It keeps the Sharks identity rooted in someone who understands exactly what it means to represent Durban, because he’s done it for years and at the highest level. Now the challenge is different. The responsibility is heavier and the spotlight is brighter.