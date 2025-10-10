Japan just invented a human washing machine… because why not?

Showers are officially cancelled! Japan just made a better way to bathe.

If you’ve ever wished you could just lie down, do absolutely nothing, and somehow come out squeaky clean; Japan heard your lazy prayers. A bathroom fixture company in Osaka has officially created a “human washing machine”. It’s called the Mirai Ningen Sentakki, which roughly translates to “Future Human Washing Machine”, which is exactly what it is.

Human washing machine prototype / Dexerto / X

How does it work? Instead of stepping into a shower like a regular mortal, guests simply climb into this futuristic pod, pull the lid down, and voilà! it does all the hard work for them. Here’s what happens inside your human dishwasher: Warm soapy water and microbubbles work their magic, dissolving every trace of sweat and grime. The machine then gently sprays you clean, drains the water, and makes you feel like you’ve been reborn. Obviously, there’s also an optional hair wash! The pod can clean you from the neck up too. To top it off, it plays calming videos so you can feel like you’re in a spa commercial without lifting a single pinky. Insane, right?

Since Japan doesn’t do “ordinary,” this thing even has built-in sensors that track your heart rate and stress levels, all under the watchful eye of researchers from Osaka University. It’s essentially a bath, a spa day, and a stress test… all in one sci-fi bubble. A midsummer survey in 2025 revealed that 77.6% of users were “very satisfied” after trying the pod, while the other 21.1% were “satisfied.” Not a single “meh” in sight. Sadly, only one prototype exists so far, which was shown off at the Osaka Expo. Although Japanese hotel chains and spas are already eyeing it like a Black Friday special. So, if your dream is to be washed like a plate in a luxury dishwasher, Japan might just make it happen.